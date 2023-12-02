Kyiv will soon be able to reopen its main international airport because Ukraine has become progressively stronger over the last year and can now provide the necessary security for the site, President Zelensky’s chief of staff said on Friday.

Speaking at Boryspil International Airport during a tenth meeting regarding the implementation of Ukraine’s Peace Formula, Andriy Yermak told a gathering of international diplomats: “This return to the elements of peace is possible because Ukraine has grown stronger.

“We are now capable of providing security for this site. Thanks to our defence forces and our friends, your countries.

“I am certain that the symbolic boarding cards that you were given when you came in today will soon turn into real ones.”

Yermak's deputy, Andriy Sybiha, noted Boryspil was the first major site in Ukraine to be closed due to Russia’s full-scale invasion and would be the first to reopen when conditions allowed.

The meeting was attended by the representatives of 86 foreign states and three international organizations.

The participants also heard addresses from the President of The Elders, the international non-governmental organization of public figures, former President of Ireland Mary Robinson, and former Secretary-General of the United Nations Ban Ki-moon, Ukrinform reports.

They called on all countries to make efforts to ensure a just peace in Ukraine based on the UN Charter key principles and the importance of establishing a special tribunal for the crime of aggression was also discussed.