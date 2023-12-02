Russian kamikaze drones attacked Odesa overnight, damaging an infrastructure facility.

According to the Ukrainian military, 10 of 11 drones used in the strike were shot down.

Ukraine's Operational Command South, said in a post on Facebook: “At the beginning of the night, Russian troops carried out another drone attack on the Odesa region.

“Having launched Shahed-131/136 UAVs from temporarily captured Crimea (Cape Chauda), the enemy directed them from the Black Sea to the region's coastal areas.”

According to reports, one drone struck the infrastructure facility causing a fire that was quickly extinguished.

There are no reports of casualties.

The Black Sea coastal city of Odesa has been the frequent target of Russian attacks.

The Black Sea is a crucial trading route for Ukraine, one of the world's largest agricultural producers and exports.

Since Moscow pulled out of a UN-brokered deal guaranteeing safe passage for Ukraine's agricultural exports in July, both Kyiv and Moscow have ramped up military activity in the Black Sea.

Ukraine subsequently launched a new “humanitarian corridor” – a sea route for civilian ships that avoids international waters.