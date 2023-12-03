Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, a staunch ally of Moscow, is visiting China Sunday and Monday to meet his counterpart Xi Jinping, the Belarusian presidency said. 

On Monday, he will hold talks with Xi on issues including "trade, the economy, investment and international cooperation", the presidency said in a statement Sunday, without specifying if Lukashenko had already arrived in Beijing. 

Lukashenko was last in China at the end of February and early March, a visit that was closely scrutinised in the context of Russia's offensive in Ukraine. 

The Russian offensive was not mentioned in the Belarusian statement on the visit. 

China, a close partner of Moscow, has never publicly condemned Russia for its offensive, despite calls to do so by the United States, its European allies and others. 

Belarus borders both Ukraine and Russia, countries it is highly dependent on both financially and politically.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
AFP
AFP
RELATED ARTICLES
Tens of Thousands Rally in Georgia to Celebrate EU Candidate Status Europe
13 seconds ago
Tens of Thousands Rally in Georgia to Celebrate EU Candidate Status
By AFP
As Support for Ukraine Decreases, Risks of a Global Catastrophe Are Increasing NATO
34 minutes ago
OPINION: As Support for Ukraine Decreases, Risks of a Global Catastrophe Are Increasing
By Eugene Czolij
Eurotopics: EU Votes to Open Accession Talks With Ukraine Ukraine
43 minutes ago
Eurotopics: EU Votes to Open Accession Talks With Ukraine
By Eurotopics
Sponsored content

Comments ( 1)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
   Show comments
Best Oldest Newest
Finn Bjerrehave
Finn Bjerrehave Guest 1 week ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Diktatorenes klub, hvor den menneskelige sol aldrig skinner, kun hvornår næste ondskabsfulde angreb på indbyggerne skal finde sted, Ukraine Israel er svaret hvor Hamas styret af Putin og Iran smadrer Gazas boliger hver dag , fordi fredens samarbejde siden 1947 er stoppet af Arabiske lande, hvor krigen startede og nok aldrig slutter, især ikke hvor andre diktatorer kan puste til demokratisk fremtid, og FN aldrig bliver demokratiets bannerfører.

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
« Previous 'Not Tomorrow or the Day After' – Podolyak Specifies Conditions for Boryspil Airport Reopening
Next » Ukraine Says 1 Dead After Russian Drone and Missile Attacks