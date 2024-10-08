Russian and Chinese navy ships have carried out a joint patrol in the northeast of the Pacific Ocean, the Russian military said on Tuesday.

The vessels "proceeded with manoeuvres" to practice anti-submarine tactics, it said.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

The patrol came after the two countries held joint military drills, as the allies deepen ties that have seen NATO dub Beijing an "enabler" of Moscow's war in Ukraine.

In early September, China said that the two sides would participate in a joint maritime patrol and that China would also participate in Russia's "Ocean-2024" strategic exercise.

In July, the two countries held joint drills in the waters and airspace around Zhanjiang, a city in southern China's Guangdong province.