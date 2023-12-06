In Dnipro, a criminal gang involved in weapons trading was apprehended following a two-day special police operation with the participation of approximately 100 law enforcement officers, according to a press release by the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MVS).

Operational information received by the Dnipropetrovsk region police indicated the group's involvement in arms trading, illegal financial transactions, and large-scale money laundering.

“On Dec. 1, within a city garage cooperative, the KORD police department intercepted a Toyota Highlander car, detaining individuals linked to the specified crimes,” the Dec. 6 statement disclosed.

Around 100 law enforcement officers from the city and region took part in the searches and arrests. The organizer and two accomplices were identified as residents of Dnipro.

A total of 16 searches were carried out, resulting in the confiscation of an arsenal of weapons, ammunition, and explosives from the suspects' garages and cars.