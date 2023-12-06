In Dnipro, a criminal gang involved in weapons trading was apprehended following a two-day special police operation with the participation of approximately 100 law enforcement officers, according to a press release by the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MVS).
Operational information received by the Dnipropetrovsk region police indicated the group's involvement in arms trading, illegal financial transactions, and large-scale money laundering.
“On Dec. 1, within a city garage cooperative, the KORD police department intercepted a Toyota Highlander car, detaining individuals linked to the specified crimes,” the Dec. 6 statement disclosed.
Around 100 law enforcement officers from the city and region took part in the searches and arrests. The organizer and two accomplices were identified as residents of Dnipro.
A total of 16 searches were carried out, resulting in the confiscation of an arsenal of weapons, ammunition, and explosives from the suspects' garages and cars.
The haul included 21 pistols, 7 submachine guns, 14 rifles, 5 shotguns, 10 Kalashnikov assault rifles, about 25,000 cartridges of various calibers, 36 anti-tank grenade launchers, 76 grenades, smoke grenades, and other incriminating evidence.
“The perpetrators were found in possession of significant cash sums: $5.7 million, almost €50,000, and over Hr. 700,000, along with five high-end cars,” the MVS added.
Members of the criminal gang were detained and informed of suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 28 and Part 1 of Art. 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – for the illegal possession of weapons and ammunition. The court imposed preventive measures on them in the form of detention, allowing for bail.
Additionally, criminal proceedings have been initiated under Part 2 of Art. 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – for the legalization or laundering of property obtained by crime.
In a separate incident in early September, law enforcement officers uncovered a criminal group involved in the movement of weapons from eastern conflict zones into western Ukraine.
During that investigation, the MVS reported that a resident of the Dnipropetrovsk region had established an illegal network trading for arms and ammunition.
As a result of these earlier investigations and searches, over 40 artillery shells, a Kalashnikov machine gun, two assault rifles, 9 hand grenades with fuses, 8 rocket propelled grenades, cartridges, explosives, and detonators were seized.
