The Yagodin-Dorogusk checkpoint on the border with Poland was unblocked on Monday, Dec. 11, as announced by the first deputy prime minister and Minister of Development of Communities, Territories, and Infrastructure of Ukraine, Oleksandr Kubrakov.
“The blockade of the Yagodin-Dorogusk checkpoint has been completed, and stable truck traffic has been restored since 14:00,” Kubrakov posted on Facebook.
Kubrakov reported that 15 vehicles have already passed through the checkpoint in the direction of Ukraine, with an additional 25 trucks currently being registered and soon to be sent towards Poland.
Kubrakov said that the largest cargo checkpoint had been blocked for over a month, and that daily efforts were made by the Ministry and the embassy to address the issue.
Numerous meetings and negotiations took place at various levels to resolve the situation.
“It was a difficult job, but it's not finished yet. The border should be completely unblocked, and further blockages will not be allowed,” Kubrakov wrote.
In related developments, last week Ukrzaliznytsia, Ukraine’s rail service, dispatched the first counter-trailer train with trucks to Poland after working on the project for two weeks. Customs and border clearance of cargo are taking place at the Izov-Grubeshev railway border crossing.
Furthermore, it was reported earlier that the ambassadors of Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia to Poland declared a demarche to the Polish government, urging that it bring about an end to the blockade.
EU Leaders Vow to Overcome Orban Block on Ukraine Aid
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Comments ( 1)
Furthermore, it was reported that on 17 Nov truckers representatives from Czech, Hungary, Lithuania, Poland and Slovakia signed statment confirming unfair actions from Ukraine's side and it took **1 month** Ukraine goverement to finally make uncomlicated move in order to de-escslate situation, which is opening new line in one checkpoint few days ago.
Moreover train option was cooperated with Polish side which is not even mentioned.
So congrats to Ukraine for wining fight over bad Poles who created this problem and don't want even to cooperate. (<- intended sarcasm in this whole sentence)
I'm affraid that I'm really loosing my faith in restoring strong PL<>UA friendship after reading all Ukrainian news.