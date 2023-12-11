The Yagodin-Dorogusk checkpoint on the border with Poland was unblocked on Monday, Dec. 11, as announced by the first deputy prime minister and Minister of Development of Communities, Territories, and Infrastructure of Ukraine, Oleksandr Kubrakov.

“The blockade of the Yagodin-Dorogusk checkpoint has been completed, and stable truck traffic has been restored since 14:00,” Kubrakov posted on Facebook.

Kubrakov reported that 15 vehicles have already passed through the checkpoint in the direction of Ukraine, with an additional 25 trucks currently being registered and soon to be sent towards Poland.