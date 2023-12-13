During a visit from President Volodymyr Zelensky in Washington on Tuesday, US President Joe Biden announced that he signed a $200 million presidential drawdown for military aid to Kyiv, but the members of Congress showed little interest in changing their opinion on the new $110 billion aid package proposal, after meeting with the Ukrainian leader.
In its last vote on the aid package, the Senate failed to find the requisite 60 votes for passage, while the Republican-led House of Representatives, by all accounts, will be an even bigger obstacle for the $60 billion proposal for Ukraine. The Senate will attempt a new vote on the package later this week.
Zelensky said he was satisfied with his discussions with senators and representatives, but acknowledged that the passage of new aid to Ukraine is far from certain.
“[The meetings] were more than positive,” Zelensky said in remarks at the White House. "But we know that we have to separate words from particular results. Therefore we will count on particular results.”
House Speaker Mike Johnson gave no signal that the leader’s visit swayed his opinion in any way.
“What the Biden administration seems to be asking for is billions of additional dollars with no appropriate oversight, no clear strategy to win, and none of the answers that I think the American people are owed,” Johnson told the press after his sit-down with the Ukrainian president.
In the joint press conference with Zelensky, Biden announced the $200 million in pre-approved aid that includes air defense systems, HIMARS rockets and other equipment and munitions. He repeated his administration’s willingness to agree to changes in immigration policy in return for Republican support for Kyiv.
Congress Should Know Ukraine is Pivot Point for U.S. National Security
“Ukraine will emerge from this war, proud, free and firmly rooted in the West, unless we walk away,” he said.
He noted that he had seen a show on Russian state television where the host reportedly congratulated Republicans on their position.
“When you’re being celebrated by Russian propagandists, it might be time to re-think what you’re doing,” Biden said.
For his part, Zelensky used his White House platform to thank the US for its support to date, to stress the successes that Ukraine has made on the battlefield, and express hope that through a continued partnership, Ukraine could enjoy a Christmas at peace in 2024.
Hard-right Republican holdouts
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who has railed against Ukrainian aid throughout the course of the invasion, had some strong words about Zelensky’s visit.
“I’m sure he’s just coming to beg for more money,” she scoffed in an interview Tuesday with CNN.
Greene warned that her extreme-right faction in the House of Representatives will cause more problems for the House Speaker if Congress agrees to fund Ukraine in exchange for border concessions.
She said the border comes first, does not belong in the same aid package with Ukraine (Democrats agree with her on that much), and that Congress has sent enough money to Kyiv already.
“It’s all about keep sending money to Ukraine, keep funding a war, keep killing people and our border stays wide open,” she told CNN. “Washington doesn’t care about finding a path to peace for Ukraine. They just care about funding the war, so they continue funding the military complex. And I think that is pretty sick; I think it’s pretty disgusting,” she said.
In his remarks alongside Zelensky, Biden acknowledged that a faction of Republicans are refusing to fund Ukraine outright, but that “I don’t believe they speak for the majority.”
He repeated that his administration is open to making major policy changes on immigration in order to get the aid passed.
“Compromise is how democracy works,” he said.
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Comments (5)
Hey Kyiv Post, perhaps I should send you another e-mail to educate you. Go/watch President-elect Trump’s town hall a week ago on Tuesday, December 5th in Davenport, Iowa, hosted by Sean Hannity on Fox News. President-elect Trump stated the three largest economies in Europe, Germany, France, and Italy have contributed a paltry amount to Ukraine. You should be rsgging on Germany, France, and Italy and not the Republicans. Fools
Part 2
With exception to WW2 the US needed 50 plus other nations to help it defeat little nazi germany, LOST ALL OF THEM! The greatest military power on the planet, virtually unlimited resources, almost a never ending supply of money, technologically advanced weapons...AND STILL LOST.
Now, on December 5th 2023 the 29th anniversary December 5th 1994 signing of the Budapest Memorandum...The US Speaker of the House throws a temper tantrum to find justification to NOT honor a legally binding agreement representatives from his nation's government signed their national word to.
But, this is the way of the white anglo saxon protestant. They profess from the highest mountain tops in the world about their noble wasp concepts of "truth, justice, integrity, ethics, and morality" YET fail every chance they get to practice these concepts.
The wasp has a friend in communist russians...both a culture of criminality. Their histories are littered with examples of breaking laws / international laws, treaties, agreements, and taking the land / resources of others by force and normalizing it.
Let this be a lesson to all...NEVER do business with the wasp OR communist russia.
Reply
Part 1
The reality of the offensive is the west especially the US is to blame for my nation's counteroffensive failing. Two of our soldiers were recently executed despite having surrendered to russian soldiers because...they ran out of ammunition. The west has blood of my people on it's hands just as communist russia does and the leaders of the west and communist russia should be put on trial in the Hague for war crimes against Ukraine.
Delay F16 fighter pilot training.
Delay F16 deliveries.
Delay ATACMS.
The US knew when UA's counteroffensive was going to take place and the delays coincided. They deny us the necessary equipment we have been begging for and refuse to give THEN complain how we are not performing any hollywood type miracles where wars are won in thirty minutes or less.
Hey US...how long did it take you to win WW2?
Korea?
Vietnam?
Iraq?
Afghanistan?
alle donationer er selvhjælp til amerikanske arbejdspladser, da pengene skal bruges til indkøb af amerikanske våben og ammunition , som ikke må skyde ind over ruslands grænse.
Some vomit, others regurgitate their own words. I hear barking, loud barking with gritted teeth. Wild and untamed need domestication.