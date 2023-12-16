Ukraine has successfully returned three more children, as announced by Dmitry Lubinets, the Commissioner for Human Rights.
A boy and a girl were brought back from the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region, reuniting them with their mother.
The third boy, born in 2011, was returned from Russia, where he was taken without permission by his father.
With the assistance of the Ombudsman's office, the mother reclaimed her son within the territory of Georgia.
Lubinets highlighted that the repatriation efforts involved mediation from Qatar, with the involvement of public organizations and international partners.
In October, the first four children were returned to Ukraine with Qatari mediation, in a mechanism agreed upon with Moscow following months of negotiation.
Kyiv has identified nearly 20,000 children who were taken to Russia or Russian-held territory without the consent of family or guardians, of which about 400 children have been returned to Ukraine since Moscow’s full-scale invasion began in February 2022.
