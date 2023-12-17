  • On 11 December 2023, the Russian Central Election Commission announced that voting in the March 2024 presidential election would extend to the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions of Ukraine. This follows their inclusion in the September 2023 Russian regional elections.
  • As with the regional elections, it is almost certain that presidential election voting in the Russian-controlled regions will be neither free nor fair. The Russian authorities almost certainly see achieving the ‘correct’ results in these regions as a priority because they want to give the perception of legitimacy to Russia’s invasion.
  • The Russian administration will almost certainly utilise methods including substantive electoral fraud and voter intimidation to ensure Russian President Vladimir Putin wins in the regions by a substantial margin.
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post
RELATED ARTICLES
‘Neither Free nor Fair’ – War in Ukraine Update for Dec 18 War in Ukraine
1 hour ago
‘Neither Free nor Fair’ – War in Ukraine Update for Dec 18
By John Moretti
Kuleba Praises Scholz for Enabling Adoption of pro-Ukraine Decision at EU Summit Ukraine
17 hours ago
Kuleba Praises Scholz for Enabling Adoption of pro-Ukraine Decision at EU Summit
By UkrInform
Survey Reveals Those Accepting Territorial Concessions to Russia Growing War in Ukraine
18 hours ago
Survey Reveals Those Accepting Territorial Concessions to Russia Growing
By Kyiv Post
Sponsored content

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
« Previous Ukraine Says Shot Down Two Missiles, 20 Drones in New Attack
Next » Putin Warns of 'Problems' with Finland after NATO Membership