Russia's prime minister Mikhail Mishustin will visit China this week, Beijing said on Monday, the latest in a series of high-profile visits between the two countries.

China and Russia have ramped up economic and diplomatic cooperation in recent years, with ties growing closer since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine despite Beijing's insistence it is neutral in the conflict.

Mishustin's visit will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday and is a part of a series of regular meetings with his counterpart Li Qiang, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said.

The Russian travelled to Shanghai and Beijing in May, where he met President Xi Jinping and signed a series of trade deals.

His return to China comes two months after President Vladimir Putin made a rare trip outside Russia to meet Xi and a month after a senior Chinese general was hosted in Moscow.