As US congressional negotiators worked deep into the weekend in a bid to craft an urgent deal linking aid to Ukraine and Israel to new border security, one top Democrat said he was "very optimistic" about a resolution.
"I'm very encouraged. I'm very optimistic they're moving in a very positive way," Senator Joe Manchin, a centrist Democrat, told CNN's "State of the Union."
He said he had been in touch with negotiators from both parties, as well as the White House, and "they understand that the border is broken" and needs to be fixed.
Three Senate negotiators -- independent Kyrsten Sinema, Democrat Chris Murphy and Republican James Lankford -- met Saturday and were to meet again Sunday in search of a compromise that would also include aid for Taiwan.
All three cited progress after the Saturday talks, Politico reported.
But at least one senior Republican senator, Lindsey Graham, sounded a more cautious note on Sunday, suggesting that some lawmakers were bridling at the pressure for a quick deal.
"The bottom line here is we feel like we're being jammed," Graham told NBC's "Meet the Press." We're not anywhere close to a deal. It'll go into next year."
The Biden administration has stressed the urgency of getting new aid, particularly as Ukraine faces another winter under Russian attack.
Democrats support a proposed $61 billion package of military, humanitarian and macroeconomic assistance.
But Graham and other Republicans insist that Congress must first shore up border security to stem a continuing influx of migrants.
New York Times: Putin’s Associates Benefitting from Western Firm Withdrawals
He said a compromise was possible, but warned Democrats that "I will not help Ukraine, Taiwan or Israel until we secure a border that's been obliterated."
Lawmakers had been due to go into recess Thursday evening.
But Senate Democratic leader Charles Schumer said Thursday that the chamber would return on Monday, giving negotiators time to reach "a framework agreement."
Any deal reached in the Senate would also need to pass the Republican-controlled House of Representatives, which has begun its holiday recess. Its members can in theory be recalled to Washington to vote if an agreement is reached.
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Comments (2)
Democrat Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema are right-wing Democrats, 'almost Republicans'. I believe the US Congress needs to get it's bipartisan head out of its ass and stop the polarization, Manchin and Sinema have in essence become obstructionist. In a way, they stand for what I do. Compromise. But they don't have the partnerships to get past the polarization to actually get things done. Please be very cautious in your optimism. I think Graham is right. It won't happen 'til next year. I hope I'm wrong.
Republican's are demanding Democrats enact far-right, almost inhuman border policies. Democrats have tried and tried to compromise on a middle ground on border policy to no avail, and this is the Republicans playing hardball. Brinksmanship seems to be the way it all works today. I think it's a damned stupid way to do democracy.
This is a weakness of defacto strident two-party system. Politicians have to belong to one or the other. Republicans are vicious in holding all their 'caucus' (membership) to the party line, where Democrats are more lenient, allowing more moderate dissenters in their caucus. I appreciate the Democrats' more tolerant approach to allowing dissent.
I think the Parliamentary system of multiple parties that must form coalitions to elect a Prime Minister, and a directly elected President are perhaps messier, but probably a more realistic form for democracy to function better. Getting unlimited 'dark money' out would help a lot, too.
You worthless DUMB FUCKS AT THE KYIV POST. You state: “The Biden administration has stressed the urgency of getting new aid…” What you don’t report is Joe BRIBEn is refusing to agree to funding border security and that is why the funding is delayed. BOTH A MJORITY OF DEMAGOGIC CULT AND A MAJORITY OF REPUBLICANS AGREE TO FUNDING UKRAINE ONLY THE REPUBLICANS CARE ABOUT A SECURE US BORDER. IS THAT TOO DIFFUCULT FOR YOU DIMB FUCKS AT THE KYIV POST TO UNDERSTAND??