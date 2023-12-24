Dec. 24 – Today, on the final day of its Advent Calendar, the Ukraine Ministry of Defense (UMoD) showcases what it feels to be the most “delicious” of the weapons systems its partners have provided - the MIM-104 “Phased Array Tracking Radar to Intercept on Target” the Patriot air defense system.

The Patriot has demonstrated incredible effectiveness in defending the Ukrainian skies even taking on and defeating Russian Kinzhal hypersonic missiles. UMoD thanks those of its allies who have provided the weapons – the US, Germany and the Netherlands.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post
RELATED ARTICLES
Thinking Out Loud - Two Years at the Helm of Kyiv Post
14 hours ago
OPINION: Thinking Out Loud - Two Years at the Helm of Kyiv Post
By Bohdan Nahaylo
Merry Christmas from Kyiv Post EDITORIAL Christmas
16 hours ago
Merry Christmas from Kyiv Post
By Kyiv Post
Russia Admits Using Prohibited Chemical Weapons on Ukrainian Troops War in Ukraine
17 hours ago
Russia Admits Using Prohibited Chemical Weapons on Ukrainian Troops
By Kyiv Post
Sponsored content

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
« Previous Supporters Praise Kremlin Bid by Former Separatist Commander Girkin