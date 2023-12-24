Dec. 24 – Today, on the final day of its Advent Calendar, the Ukraine Ministry of Defense (UMoD) showcases what it feels to be the most “delicious” of the weapons systems its partners have provided - the MIM-104 “Phased Array Tracking Radar to Intercept on Target” the Patriot air defense system.

The Patriot has demonstrated incredible effectiveness in defending the Ukrainian skies even taking on and defeating Russian Kinzhal hypersonic missiles. UMoD thanks those of its allies who have provided the weapons – the US, Germany and the Netherlands.