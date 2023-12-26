So says lawmaker Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, head of the Parliamentary Committee on Freedom of Speech, in an interview with Ukrinform.

"The level of freedom of speech in Ukraine could not remain unchanged amid martial law," he noted.

According to the deputy, war always narrows the information field, implying greater control by the government "because we cannot allow the enemy to penetrate our information space."

Yurchyshyn noted that the second year into the full-scale invasion and tenth into the start of war with Russia, it is not the lack of freedom of speech that is being discussed, but its scope, which he believes is a good indicator.

"When international media experts measured freedom of speech in Ukraine, surprisingly, even compared to 2021, the results showed an increase in the level of freedom of speech," the lawmaker said.

He emphasized that such data counter criticism alleging that everything was censored in Ukraine amid the ongoing war.

"Ukraine shows positive dynamics in this regard. As a historian, I can’t name many examples demonstrating a similar approach," Yurchyshyn concluded.

A deputy from the Holos party, he was appointed chairman of the Committee on Freedom of Speech earlier this month. He has declared defending and extending journalistic freedom as his main goal.