Ukraine has initiated the establishment of new embassies in Africa, as directed by President Volodymyr Zelensky last year. The first embassy has begun operations in Accra, Ghana, according to Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs.

“I am pleased to announce that the first embassy has already started working in Ghana. Next, we will open the following ones. This is part of our strategy for developing relations with African countries, the Ukrainian-African Renaissance, and countering Russian influence in the world,” Kuleba said.

Until the appointment of an ambassador, the Ukrainian Embassy in Ghana will function at the level of charge d’affaires, undertaking tasks such as developing political contacts, strengthening economic ties, and providing consular services for both Ukrainians and Ghanaians.

Additional embassies are planned in Rwanda, Mozambique, and Botswana, with a total of ten new embassies slated to be established across Africa.