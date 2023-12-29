Russia has launched a massive missile attack on cities across Ukraine with explosions reported in Kyiv, Odesa, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Lviv and others. On Friday morning, the country's prosecutor said the death toll stood at least 16 with 97 injured across the country. Preliminary reports state this includes: three dead and eight injured in Kharkiv

four killed and 22 injured on Odesa

two dead and 28 injured in Kyiv

four dead in Dnipro. A materinty hospital is reported to have been hit.

one dead and eight injured in Lviv

one dead in Zaporizhzhia Those numbers could rise further. Kyiv Post reporters in the center of Kyiv counted at least nine explosions on Friday morning. The Air Force later said it had shot down more than 30 targets over the capital. Photos and videos posted to social media showed smoke rising from at least two places in Kyiv. One video appeared to show a fire on top of a residential building.

Big fire on the top of a high-rise in Kyiv, the result of today's huge Russian bombardment across all of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/nJXEQz06DD — Michael Weiss (@michaeldweiss) December 29, 2023

Ukraine's Air Force Spokesman, Yury Ihnat, said Russian forces used a variety of missiles and drones. “We haven't seen so much red on our monitors for a very long time—across all areas, in all directions. Initially, the occupiers conducted reconnaissance through combat with the Shaheds, and then they launched missiles of various types.” Speaking to AFP, he later said: "This is the most massive missile attack in general," adding that this tally excluded the first days of the war launched in February last year that saw "constant and uninterrupted" strikes. In a social media post on Friday morning, President Zelensky said Russia had launched around 110 missiles at Ukraine. Ukraine's military later said 158 missiles and drones were launched and 114 had been downed. Other Topics of Interest Europe in Flames: What Is to Be Done (Part 5) The Russo-Ukrainian war is not a local conflict. The future of Europe is at stake. An in-depth five-part analysis examines the options facing the West. “We will surely respond to terrorist strikes,” Zelensky said. “And we will continue to fight for the security of our entire country, every city, and every citizen. “Russian terror must and will lose.”

A maternity ward, educational facilities, a shopping mall, multi-story residential buildings and private homes, a commercial storage, and a parking lot. Kyiv, Lviv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and other cities.



Today, Russia used nearly every type of weapon in its… pic.twitter.com/q5q8Q98Njr — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) December 29, 2023

The attacks come as Ukraine continues to try to seek further support and aid from its Western allies. “We are doing everything to strengthen our air shield. But the world needs to see that we need more support and strength to stop this terror,” Ukrainian presidential aide Andriy Yermak wrote on Telegram. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Friday said Moscow's latest missile strikes on Ukraine showed Russian President Vladimir "will stop at nothing to achieve his aim of eradicating freedom and democracy." "We will not let him win. We must continue to stand with Ukraine –- for as long as it takes," he added on X, formerly Twitter.

❗️Rescuers managed to free a person from under the rubble in #Kharkiv, as reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs.



The building was destroyed by a Russian missile in the morning. Fortunately, the man is alive. pic.twitter.com/SowzltBeRZ — KyivPost (@KyivPost) December 29, 2023

The overnight attacks came days after Ukraine struck a Russian warship in the occupied Crimean port of Feodosia in a major setback for the Russian navy, AFP reports. Drones and missiles struck at least five other Ukrainian cities on Friday, including Kharkiv in the northeast, Lviv in the west as well as Odesa in the south, the cities' mayors and police said. “Today, at five o'clock in the morning, the fascists' followers hit the peaceful city with S-300 missiles. Ten explosions rang out in Kharkiv,” Kharkiv region police said. Kharkiv mayor Igor Terekhov later said there had been three waves of strikes on Friday. The UN's humanitarian envoy for Ukraine on Friday denounced the latest wave of Russian attacks that killed at least a dozen people and wounded over 70 across the war-torn country. "For the Ukrainian people, this is another unacceptable example of the horrifying reality they are faced with and which made 2023 another year of enormous suffering," Denise Brown said on social media.

‼️12 people were killed and more than 75 injured in Russia's attack on #Ukraine on the morning of December 29, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.



📷: Odesa RMA pic.twitter.com/XBOSVToxyw — KyivPost (@KyivPost) December 29, 2023