LATEST: Ukrainian Intel Confirms It Struck Russian Oil Depot and Gunpowder Factory

A fire triggered “by a Ukrainian drone” broke out at an oil depot in the Russian region of Bryansk, a town with around 60,000 residents situated approximately 70 kilometers (45 miles) from the Ukrainian border.

According to the regional governor, Alexander Bogomaz, the Ukrainian drone, “was suppressed by electronic warfare, but when destroyed, it was able to drop ammunition onto the territory of the Klintsy oil depot, which started a fire there…”

There were no reported casualties, but 13 fire trucks had to be deployed to battle the flames.

The Russian defense ministry claimed the drone was “destroyed,” and the Ukrainian attack was “foiled.”

However, a local rail operator revealed that a specially equipped train designed to handle large fires had arrived in Klintsy to assist in extinguishing the fire.

Assuring the public, the rail operator at first stated on Telegram that “the fire would not impact rail traffic in Klintsy.”