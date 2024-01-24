Western allies aren't supplying Ukraine with enough ammunition and air-defence missiles, Ukraine's foreign minister said in an interview with German media published Tuesday.

Russian attacks on Kyiv and Kharkiv on Tuesday "clearly show the need to provide more anti-air defence systems, as well as more surface-to-air missiles," Dmytro Kuleba told Die Welt, Bild, Welt TV and Politico.

As for the ground war, "insufficient quantities of artillery munitions has been a problem from the start," he said.

Kuleba said he's still in talks with the German government about receiving Taurus cruise missiles, even after the lower house of the German parliament voted a week ago against delivering them to Ukraine.

"We'll never give up," he said.

Kuleba pushed back against fears raised in Germany that the missiles would be used to attack Moscow or other sites in Russia, saying they were needed to destroy Russian military infrastructure behind the front on Ukrainian soil.

Meanwhile, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius announced the delivery to Ukraine of six multi-purpose "Sea King" helicopters from the German army's fleet.

The minister spoke Tuesday after a meeting of the contact group of 50 countries and organisations supporting Ukraine's military defence against Russia's invasion.

AFP
Sasha
Sasha 3 weeks ago
and meanwhile NATO plays with its exercises... I would say that it has been clear for some time that Ukraine is really a priority only for Moscow...

roshan
roshan 3 weeks ago
Kuleba is rigjht but clearly noone in the west cares. This is entertainment for them. Horrible and sad that we who live in Ukraine just have to endure this sufferring forever.

Saqqara
Saqqara 3 weeks ago
Kuleba is right. Come on Europe US and NATO. To send small batches of artillery is better than no artillery. Victory awaits when 500 000 - 600 000 Russians has died for nothing.

Clownworld
Clownworld 3 weeks ago
Stop begging and surrender. How psycho one must be to throw hundreds of thousands of lives away for nothing. Ukraine could never win this war and NATO knows.

Putler
Putler 3 weeks ago
@Clownworld, Orc troll alert. Go fix your lada with your last rubbles. You aint seen nothing yet

