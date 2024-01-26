Ukraine plans to build four new nuclear reactors at the Khmelnitsky power plant in western Ukraine, in an effort to compensate for energy production hampered by Russia’s full-scale invasion, Reuters reports.

Ukraine’s Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko said that construction of all four units would likely start from the summer.

Two Soviet-era VVER-1000 units are set to be built using Russian-made equipment imported from Bulgaria, while the other two AP-1000 units will be constructed using technology from Western power equipment maker Westinghouse.

In December 2023, Energoatom, Ukraine’s state enterprise operating existing nuclear plants, signed an agreement with Westinghouse to purchase equipment for Khmelnitsky’s fifth power unit.

“With the third and fourth [Khmelnitsky units] we want to compensate for Zaporizhzhia, and now we are in talks with our Bulgarian partners on the two reactors we want to take.

Advertisement

“If we received the reactor vessels today, I think it would take two and a half years and we would have a third reactor [online],” said Halushchenko.

The minister added that Ukraine would need to pass legislation and draft new laws associated with the new units.

Ukraine currently has four nuclear power plants with 15 reactors. These are located in Khmelnitsky, Rivne, Mykolaiv and Zaporizhzhia, respectively.

The Zaporizhzhia plant is currently under Russian occupation and continues to pose a serious risk due to prolonged military activities around its perimeter of the plant. Reports also suggest that Russian troops have mined the surrounding area.

Mergers and Acquisition Decline – the Achilles Heel of Ukraine’s Startup Ecosystem
Other Topics of Interest

Mergers and Acquisition Decline – the Achilles Heel of Ukraine’s Startup Ecosystem

The decline in mergers and acquisitions market raises the question: What happens if there’s a need to exit an investment sooner, especially right before economic challenges arise?

At present the three plants under Ukrainian control provide 55 percent of the country’s electricity. 

Even though the country is heavily dependent on nuclear energy, the construction of additional nuclear reactors – particularly during wartime – could become a point of concern for some Ukrainians as some continue to suffer from the lingering effects of the Chornobyl nuclear disaster in 1986.

Advertisement
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Leo Chiu
Leo Chiu
Leo Chiu is a news reporter residing in Eastern Europe since 2015 with a profound interest in geopolitics, having witnessed two presidential elections in Belarus and visited numerous contested regions worldwide. He believes in the human side of journalism and that there's a story to be told behind every number and statistic.
RELATED ARTICLES
Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 02-18-2024 LIVE
52 minutes ago
Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 02-18-2024
By Kyiv Post
Munich Security Conference Insider: Day 2 - Zelensky, Scholz and Shadow of Trump Ukraine
6 hours ago
Munich Security Conference Insider: Day 2 - Zelensky, Scholz and Shadow of Trump
By Irina Pavlova
US 'Can't Play Political Games' Over Ukraine Aid: VP Harris Ukraine
9 hours ago
US 'Can't Play Political Games' Over Ukraine Aid: VP Harris
By AFP
Sponsored content

Comments (3)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
   Show comments
Best Oldest Newest
basil
basil Guest 3 weeks ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Build to get them demolished.... crazy idea.

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Imokru2
Imokru2 Guest 3 weeks ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Ukraine has impressive abilities in drone construction and also nuclear technology. Once it rids itself of Russia and gains electoral/judicial reform, it will be a powerhouse nation in Europe.

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Perry
Perry Guest 3 weeks ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

While I cannot comment on the Soviet VVER-1000 units, the Westinghouse AP-1000 is state of the art and now proven to run very well. It cannot malfunction like the Chernobly reactor did as it's a completely different design that also includes passive safety features. If there is a serious problem at an AP-1000 the reactor has passive safety devices that work automatically and no one is required to touch any controls or do anything for 72 hours (3 days). Then all that needs to be done is to refill a tank sitting on the top of the containment building - and keep it full until normal plant systems can be restored. That tank can be filled with fire hoses if needed.

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
« Previous Trump Kills Ukraine Aid Bill That Senate Leaders Call 'Urgent Priority' – War in Ukraine Update for Jan 26
Next » ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, January 25, 2024