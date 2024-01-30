Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said Tuesday, ahead of key talks on the Ukraine conflict, that the EU would find a way to provide aid to Ukraine "with or without" Hungary's approval.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who maintained close ties to the Kremlin following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in December vetoed 50 billion euros ($54 billion) in EU aid for Ukraine.

The bloc will hold a special summit on Thursday to seek a solution to the standoff as the war nears its second anniversary.

"One way or another, we will find some solution, with or without Orban, to support Ukraine," Tusk told journalists.

Populist leaders in Europe, including in Slovakia and Hungary, have condemned the conflict and Kyiv's urgent requests for tens of billions of euros in support. Only Budapest vetoed the latest aid package however.

Tusk, a former European Council president chairing its summits, branded Orban as "the only openly anti-Ukrainian" leader within the bloc.

Fico questioned Ukraine's sovereignty and called for Kyiv to cede territory to Moscow to end the war -- something Ukraine has repeatedly ruled out.

"It's in Slovakia's interest not to be on political and moral sidelines, where Viktor Orban has ended up with his pro-Putin rhetoric," Tusk added.