Exclusive videos obtained by Kyiv Post show Ukrainian drones taking out “Russian mercenaries” and their “local terrorist partners” in Sudan, according to sources in Ukrainian special services. Filmed in “recent weeks” in an undisclosed part of the African country, the footage shows three separate strikes against three different vehicles. Kyiv Post sources in the special services of Ukraine, said: “The work on the destruction of Russian mercenaries and their local terrorist partners in Sudan is likely the work of Ukrainian special forces." They added: “The planned work is being conducted.”

The source did not provide details about casualties or damage caused by the strikes. Ukrainian forces have been active in Sudan for months now. In November of last year, Kyiv Post obtained two videos purporting to show Ukrainian special forces operators hunting mercenaries in the country. Advertisement A source in Ukraine’s security and defense sector, said at the time an operation was currently ongoing to “clean up the Wagner PMC, their local terrorists and the Russian Federation's special services” in the African country.