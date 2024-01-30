Exclusive videos obtained by Kyiv Post show Ukrainian drones taking out “Russian mercenaries” and their “local terrorist partners” in Sudan, according to sources in Ukrainian special services.
Filmed in “recent weeks” in an undisclosed part of the African country, the footage shows three separate strikes against three different vehicles.
Kyiv Post sources in the special services of Ukraine, said: “The work on the destruction of Russian mercenaries and their local terrorist partners in Sudan is likely the work of Ukrainian special forces."
They added: “The planned work is being conducted.”
The source did not provide details about casualties or damage caused by the strikes.
Ukrainian forces have been active in Sudan for months now. In November of last year, Kyiv Post obtained two videos purporting to show Ukrainian special forces operators hunting mercenaries in the country.
A source in Ukraine’s security and defense sector, said at the time an operation was currently ongoing to “clean up the Wagner PMC, their local terrorists and the Russian Federation's special services” in the African country.
Speaking to Kyiv Post, the source added: “The footage probably shows the work of special units of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (HUR).”
They declined to give further details citing security concerns.
Why are Ukrainian forces operating in Sudan?
In May of last year, HUR Chief Kyrylo Budanov vowed to “destroy Russian war criminals anywhere in the world, wherever they are” and the apparently ongoing campaign in Sudan is part of this.
New Drone Coalition Agreed to at Latest Ramstein Meeting
Russia, along with the Wagner Group, was directly involved in the coup in Sudan in 2019, supporting Hemedti and his fighters in the conflict and supplying weapons, with Wagner specifically providing surface-to-air missiles to the Rapid Reaction Force (RSF).
A senior Sudanese source told CNN last year that about 90 percent of RSF weapons came from Wagner, adding that the supply hasn’t stopped, despite the deaths of Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin and his deputy Dmitry Utkin in a plane crash in Russia.
In September, President Zelensky said he'd held an impromptu meeting with the head of the Sudanese Sovereign Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, while travelling through Ireland's Shannon airport.
“We discussed our common security challenges, namely the activities of illegal armed groups financed by Russia,” he said in a post on social media.
Comments (2)
Congratulations to the courageous Ukrainian soldiers. The Putin regime has removed safety from every part of Ukraine so Russia should not enjoy safety in any part of the world.
Moldova, Syria, Georgia and the Kiril Islands of Japan are infested with Russian soldiers. Hopefully, the brave Ukraine soldiers can liberate these areas as well.
Glory to GOD
Freedom for Ukraine
@Deng Li,