An alleged Russian strike by an Iskander ballistic missile on a Ukraine air defense missile site that was applauded by Russian milbloggers on Wednesday was actually a decoy placed on the site of a previously destroyed S-300, according to Ukrainian military commentator video posts. The Russian website LostArmour compiles open-source information on (only Ukrainian) military losses during President Putin’s “special military operation.” On Wednesday it published a video that it said showed a strike on an IRIS-T air defense missile system, which it says was geolocated to the village of Lisne in the Kharkiv region.

The video was re-posted by several more Russian milbloggers, including the bmpd Telegram channel, who crowed that “lightning does strike in the same place twice” as they claimed this was the same location in which a Ukrainian S-300 air defense system had been previously destroyed. Advertisement The claims were quickly picked up by Ukrainian bloggers who said, in the sarcastic phrase they frequently use when disproving Russian narratives: “there is a nuance.” Posts on the Insider UA Telegram channel and by the Ukrainian X (formerly Twitter) user Cloooud showed that the site was actually an intricate decoy.