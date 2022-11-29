Three “traitors” suspected of abducting and torturing locals in recently liberated areas of southern Ukraine have been detained by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in a joint operation with the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI).

According to the official SBU message released on Monday, Nov. 28, during the occupation of Kherson by Russian forces, the three detainees joined the ranks of the Russian occupation administration and carried out tasks for the Kremlin to suppress the resistance movement and organize mass repressions in Kherson Region.

They were accused of personally taking part in the abduction of residents to an occupation “detention center” and illegally detaining locals in cells in inhuman conditions.

According to the investigation, the “traitors” are officials of Ukraine’s southern state service for ensuring sentences passed down by courts are served. They include the acting head of the local detention center and his deputy for investigative work.

On March 3, after Russian troops captured Kherson, the “traitors” voluntarily agreed to cooperate with invaders and become an “assistant chief for public relations” and a “senior investigator” in the Russian occupational administration.

An employee of Ukrainian penitentiary institution for combating drug trafficking also joined the ranks of the Russian occupation administration.

After Kherson was liberated in November, the collaborators tried to hide and avoid justice. However, the “traitors” were exposed and detained by SBU officers.

The trio were served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 111 (high treason committed under martial law) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction contained in this article provides for a punishment of up to 15 years or life imprisonment.