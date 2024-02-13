Some two-thirds of NATO's 31 member countries are expected to reach the defence spending target of two percent of GDP in 2024, officials said Tuesday, almost double last year's number.
Alliance chief Jens Stoltenberg is due to detail NATO's new estimates on Wednesday after former US president Donald Trump unleashed a political firestorm by saying he would "encourage" Russia to attack countries not paying their share.
The estimates will indicate that around 20 allies are on track to meet the two-percent target this year, officials said.
The Republican White House frontrunner was rebuked from all sides after saying in a stump speech Saturday he would not defend NATO members who had not met their financial obligations, in his most extreme broadside against the organisation.
NATO in 2014 set a target for members to spend two percent of their gross domestic product on defence in response to Russia's seizure of Crimea from Ukraine.
During his time as president, Trump railed against Washington's NATO allies to pressure them to spend more on defence -- and his goading may have helped speed up the process.
But still, in 2023, only 11 of the 31 allies were down to hit the target and the United States still accounts for the vast bulk of combined defence expenditure.
Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 served as a wake-up call for European countries and saw NATO turn the two-percent figure into a minimum requirement.
Key players such as Germany have ramped up their defence spending and are expected to meet the target this year.
Eurotopics: Trump's Nato Threat - Time to Power up European Defence?
Trump's weekend comments drew condemnation from leaders including US President Joe Biden -- whom he looks set to face in November's presidential election -- and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
Scholz warned that casting doubt on NATO's collective defence guarantee which has safeguarded Europe since World War II was "irresponsible and dangerous".
Trump pushed backed at the criticism by insisting that his strongarm tactics had made NATO stronger and that "money came rolling in" after he assailed member countries that did not pay their fair share.
Comments (4)
@Donald, Guess you missed my post with with the full wikipedia summary of Trumps Business affairs. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Personal_and_business_legal_affairs_of_Donald_Trump#:~:text=From%20the%201970s%20until%20he,over%20100%20business%20tax%20disputes.
""From the 1970s until he was elected president in 2016, Donald Trump and his businesses were involved in over 4,000 legal cases in U.S. federal and state courts, including battles with casino patrons, million-dollar real estate lawsuits, personal defamation lawsuits, and over 100 business tax disputes.[1] He has also been accused of sexual harassment and sexual assault,[2][3] with one accusation resulting in Trump being held civilly liable.[4]"
He has been at the helm for 4 past corporate bankruptcies.
The article chronicles a very long history of his morally questionable dealings including racially discriminatory housing practices, numerous links to organized crime in the Casino world, and sources of foreign business funding from oppressive regimes when turned down by western banks.
Read the article....the details appear well cited to credible sources. This is the man who the MRGA cult best feels represents their values.
You just can't make this stuff up folks!
@Doe John, Hi troll "Jack" under a new guise. You bored of typing putinrump propaganda yet?
Every fact and quote I include in my posts are readily searchable in countries with unfettered access to the internet? Does yours give access to balanced reporting?
Give it a try if possible. It this era, the truth is all well documented and its pretty easy weeding out the lie spreaders
@John, the internet is just like tv. Who controls the media , controlls the mind. You cant believe everything.
Surely Europe can do better than 2% . Its 2024 should be 5% and more !
"trump unleashed a political firestorm by saying he would "encourage" russia to attack countries not paying their share."
Typing of paying their share...will trump pay his share of the bills he has generated? Will he pay that $80 million dollar plus judgement against him? Will others like matt gorky park gaetz pay back his ill gotten covid19 ppp loan? Will moscow marjorie taylor green pay back her ill gotten ppp loan?#AltrightComIntern
#GOPMAGAEqualsNationalBolshevism
#ThePerestroikaDeception
@Joseph Swanson, on drugs.
@Joseph Swanson, Putinrump enterprises were involved in 4000 lawsuits prior to getting elected. Yes 4000!!!
Most involving not repaying creditors 4 bankruptcies), or tax fraud. A few for racially discrimatory housing related issues (against visibly African americans), or serial assault.
@John, you better file a civil lawsuit with your fountain of information. Its Tucker Carlson stuff.
@John, wtf you going on about. 4000 this and that! Assault etc ? before Trump was president. Your stupid comments is same as Jack the troll in the end. Democraps and cocaine and laptops and deals . Its your Biden that made a disaster with illegals and shitty Dem mayors , and their crime ridden flea invested cities.
