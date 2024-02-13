To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
Feb. 10, 12:52
Feb. 8, 12:40
Serhiy Kolyada on the hyped-up meeting of dull (propagandistic) minds.
Putin is an old fossil, who is still trying desperately to use Russian propaganda on the masses.
What he fails to understand is that we no longer live in the 1970s.
Putler is crazy and kaput.
tucker carlson is like walter duranty who went to the ussr to legitimize the mass murders / genocides of communist russia and stalin.
stalin / duranty + putin / carlson= same communist garbage.
carlson is #Stakhanovite His employer is... #ThePropagandaAndAgitationDepartment in moscow
#AltrightComintern
#GOPMAGAEqualsNationalBolshevism
#ThePerestroikaDeception
@Joseph Swanson, tucker and putin = "Scum and Scummier"...Wonder when the parody movie with that title will be released