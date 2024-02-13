To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
Serhiy Kolyada
Serhiy Kolyada
Serhiy Kolyada is a Ukrainian cartoonist and a book illustrator. Lives and works in Kyiv. He participates in many art shows and fairs, works at animation studios, and different magazines and papers.
Comments (3)

Paolo
Paolo Guest 4 days ago
Putin is an old fossil, who is still trying desperately to use Russian propaganda on the masses.
What he fails to understand is that we no longer live in the 1970s.

Maddy
Maddy Guest 4 days ago
Putler is crazy and kaput.

Joseph Swanson
Joseph Swanson Guest 4 days ago
tucker carlson is like walter duranty who went to the ussr to legitimize the mass murders / genocides of communist russia and stalin.
stalin /  duranty + putin / carlson= same communist garbage.
carlson is #Stakhanovite His employer is... #ThePropagandaAndAgitationDepartment in moscow
#AltrightComintern
#GOPMAGAEqualsNationalBolshevism
#ThePerestroikaDeception

John
John Guest 4 days ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

@Joseph Swanson, tucker and putin = "Scum and Scummier"...Wonder when the parody movie with that title will be released

