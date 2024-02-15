Bloomberg has reported that if Donald Trump secures victory in the upcoming presidential election in November 2024, he is promising to exert pressure on both Russia and Ukraine to resume peace negotiations.
Citing sources familiar with the matter, the news outlet stated that Trump's policy advisers have discussed strategies to force the adversaries to return to the negotiating table at the beginning of any new presidential term.
According to these sources, discussions among the advisers have included the prospect of forcing Ukraine to re-engage in negotiations by offering to halt American military assistance.
Conversely, Russia could face the threat of increased US support for Kyiv as a means of coercion.
Bloomberg highlighted the views of several of Trump's advisers, including Larry Kudlow and Robert O'Brien, who have publicly advocated for the imposition of stricter sanctions on the Russian Central Bank to influence Putin's decisions regarding the ongoing war.
However, the sources underlined that currently there have been no direct negotiations between Trump's team and intermediaries from Russia and Ukraine, as private organizations are prohibited by US law from negotiating on behalf of the government at such levels.
Bloomberg also reported on discussions among Trump's allies advocating the concept of a “two-tier NATO,” where the future application of article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty would be contingent upon countries meeting the current two percent defense spending targets.
Some in Trump's camp have proposed the implementation of new tariffs on NATO members that fall behind in meeting their financial obligations.
If these proposed initiatives were enacted, Bloomberg said they would represent a significant departure from decades of US foreign policy and potentially lead to a division within the Alliance, which has played a crucial role in European security since the Cold War era.
The report also referenced Trump's previous remarks in a June 2023 interview with Reuters, where he suggested that Ukraine might need to cede some territory to Russia to end the war.
In contrast, Ukrainian authorities have maintained that the withdrawal of Russian troops from the entire territory of Ukraine is a prerequisite for a peaceful outcome.
Trump's stance on NATO has been a recurring theme, with the former president frequently expressing discontent over what he perceives as disproportionate US contributions to the alliance.
During a recent election rally in South Carolina on February 11, Trump hinted at using Russian aggression as leverage against NATO members who fail to meet their financial obligations.
In response to Trump's statements, current President Joe Biden criticized his remarks as “shameful” and “anti-American.”
At the same time, Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed a preference for the “predictable” Biden over the erratic Trump as the president of the United States.
Trump is now openly declaring he will support Russia keeping the land they steal from Ukraine.
Imagine if you elected a US president who supported theft, torture and murder, plus the kidnapping of children.
Trump is saying he will force Ukraine to accept these crimes and losses they have suffered to save you a few dollars. It isn't right, you know it isn't right, you wouldn't allow it to be done to yourself.
If you are a Trump voter you are saying you are willing to allow somebody to steal your land and take your kids, that is what your TRUMP 2024 flag means.
The folks on these comment boards all work on a volunteer basis to debunk MRGA propaganda and support Ukraine as best we are able. We are growing quite excited as we see the concerning criminal facts former trump appointees and the judicial system are accruing against putinrump. It will be nice for the world to finally close out this sorry chapter of how russian almost ruined American democracy with their putinrump plant. The walls are closing in on putinrump and MGRA cult. This bodes well for further USA aid to Ukraine. YES!
Just out of interest what are your thoughts on the derogatory statements 24 former top Trump White House appointees made about him. When ones own republican senior staff says such negative things about him that must give you pause in your adoration.
, the negative quotes from about rump from his former advisors continue:
19. His former personal lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen: “Donald’s an idiot.”
20. His White House lawyer, Ty Cobb: “Trump relentlessly puts forth claims that are not true.”
21. A former director of strategic communications, Alyssa Farah Griffin, who is now a CNN political commentator: “We can stand by the policies, but at this point we cannot stand by the man.”
22. A top aide in charge of his outreach to African Americans, Omarosa Manigault Newman: “Donald Trump, who would attack civil rights icons and professional athletes, who would go after grieving black widows, who would say there were good people on both sides, who endorsed an accused child molester; Donald Trump, and his decisions and his behavior, was harming the country. I could no longer be a part. of this madness.”
23. A former deputy press secretary, Sarah Matthews, who resigned after January 6: “I think that his actions on January 6 and the lead-up to it, the way that he’s acted in the aftermath, and his continuation of pushing this lie that the election is stolen has made him wholly unfit to hold office every again.
24. His final chief of staff’s aide, Cassidy Hutchinson: “I think that Donald Trump is the most grave threat we will face to our democracy in our lifetime, and potentially in American history.”
----and even more quotes from about rump from his former advisors:
12. His former acting chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, who resigned as US special envoy to Ireland after January 6, 2021: “I quit because I think he failed at being the president when we needed him to be that.”
13. One of his many former communications directors, Anthony Scaramucci: “He is the domestic terrorist of the 21st century.”
14. Another former communications director, Stephanie Grisham: “I am terrified of him running in 2024.”
15. His secretary of education, Betsy DeVos, who resigned after January 6: “When I saw what was happening on January 6 and didn’t see the president step in and do what he could have done to turn it back or slow it down or really address the situation, it was just obvious to me that I couldn’t continue.”
16. His secretary of transportation, Elaine Chao, who resigned after January 6: “At a particular point the events were such that it was impossible for me to continue, given my personal values and my philosophy.
17. His first secretary of the Navy, Richard Spencer: “…the president has very little understanding of what it means to be in the military, to fight ethically or to be governed by a uniform set of rules and practices.”
18. His first homeland security adviser, Tom Bossert: “The President undermined American democracy baselessly for months. As a result, he’s culpable for this siege, and an utter disgrace.”
Someone needs to ask trump turd who is Alexander Smirnov, the fbi informant who was just arrested in Las Vegas USA for lying about President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden’s involvement in business dealings with Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings.
https://www.cnn.com/2024/02/15/politics/former-fbi-informant-charged-biden-burisma/index.html
It is horribly unfair as it is unnecessary to subject Ukrainians and their supporters to stories that don't state the fact that Trump will not win in 2024. It is not an opinion, it is damn near fact. Trump is an adjudicated rapist who has to pay his victim $88 million. New York is about to seize an additional $370 million - bankrupting him. His New York criminal trial begins March 25th. 60 million adult American women who had their right to an abortion ripped out of their hands by Trump and his allies are all now hopping mad. 75 percent of voters under 30, raging about the lack of school safety and sky-high college tuition rates, hate Trump. Two days ago another Republican House seat went to the Democrats - a national trend for four years and counting.
Biden will win the popular vote by 12 million votes this November. Trump will likely have a felony conviction by election day, and the legacy media in America are finally, finally reporting what a Fascist, Putin-aligned madman Trump has always been. Don't worry Ukraine - Trump won't win.
If you vote for this orange clown he will still demand your taxes for foreign aid, he'll just send it to Russia instead and what's left over will settle a few of his legal bills and failed deals.
Force? This guy in a lunatic. Forcing another sovereign nation to give up any land is rewarding the aggressor nation and victimizing Ukraine again. Forcing both parties to negotiate when russia has a proven record of not honoring any agreements...like the Budapest Memorandum is insulting and threat of cancelling military and or foreign aid is black mail...he was impeached twice for that already and seems he refuses to learn.
Ukraine is a NATO partner and this is what this lunatic is going to do? This is how he treats partners and allies?
Ukraine stood with the US and the West during 9/11 and offered the use of our airfields to the US and the West to land military cargo planes.
Ukraine stood with the US and the West in Iraq.
Ukraine stood with the US and the West in Afghanistan.
@Jack Griffin, Given rump's busy criminal legal life he has fortunately hired other experts to handle foreign policy, national security ...etc.
So lets see what his former cronies have to say about him:
1. His vice president, Mike Pence: “The American people deserve to know that President Trump asked me to put him over my oath to the Constitution. … Anyone who puts himself over the Constitution should never be president of the United States.”
2. His second attorney general, Bill Barr: “Someone who engaged in that kind of bullying about a process that is fundamental to our system and to our self-government shouldn’t be anywhere near the Oval Office.” 3. His first secretary of defense, James Mattis: “Donald Trump is the first president in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people – does not even pretend to try. Instead he tries to divide us.”
4. His second secretary of defense, Mark Esper: “I think he’s unfit for office. … He puts himself before country. His actions are all about him and not about the country. And then, of course, I believe he has integrity and character issues as well.”
5. His chairman of the joint chiefs, retired Gen. Mark Milley, seemed to invoke Trump: “We don’t take an oath to a wannabe dictator. We take an oath to the Constitution and we take an oath to the idea that is America – and we’re willing to die to protect it.”
1987 was the year that trump was recruited by the kgb. He went to the ussr looking for the hotel deal that he was still looking for when he ran in 2016. Back then the kgb would as a matter of course seek to get kompromat on foreign businessmen visiting the usstr even if they didn't have immediate use for them. They'd just put the compromising information in the files for later use if the opportunity presented itself, which it did for trump in spades. He was probably too dumb to even realize he was being recruited, but as the buttons to push in his case were obvious to the kgb there is no doubt they got him. He is clearly susceptible to flattery, and being told what a stable genius he is. That would cost the kgb nothing. He also seems to have a penchant for East European blondes. The kgb would have had no trouble rustling up a few of those for him to pick from. And he was clearly motivated by money, which he seemed always to be short of back then. The russian spy masters could handle that too. In fact, russia has been funneling money to him for years now through sweetheart real estate deals with russian oligarchs and mafia types. putin helping get him elected in 2016 was probably the greatest agent of influence operation in history. He's looking to repeat in 2024. The tucker carlson propaganda piece was the first step in that.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NSvdMiV33Ik
@Jack Griffin, ----- More quotes from about rump from his hired advisors:
6. His first secretary of state, Rex Tillerson: “(Trump’s) understanding of global events, his understanding of global history, his understanding of US history was really limited. It’s really hard to have a conversation with someone who doesn’t even understand the concept for why we’re talking about this.”
7. His first ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley: “He used to be good on foreign policy and now he has started to walk it back and get weak in the knees when it comes to Ukraine. A terrible thing happened on January 6 and he called it a beautiful day.”
8. His presidential transition vice-chairman, Chris Christie: “Someone who I would argue now is just out for himself.”
9. His second national security adviser, HR McMaster: “We saw the absence of leadership, really anti-leadership, and what that can do to our country.”
10. His third national security adviser, John Bolton: “I believe (foreign leaders) think he is a laughing fool.”
11. His second chief of staff, John Kelly: “A person that has nothing but contempt for our democratic institutions, our Constitution, and the rule of law. There is nothing more that can be said. God help us.”
@Jack Griffin, Summary of Trumps' Business affairs from Wikipedia:
"From the 1970s until he was elected president in 2016, Donald Trump and his businesses were involved in over 4,000 legal cases in U.S. federal and state courts, including battles with casino patrons, million-dollar real estate lawsuits, personal defamation lawsuits, and over 100 business tax disputes.[1] He has also been accused of sexual harassment and sexual assault,[2][3] with one accusation resulting in Trump being held civilly liable.[4]"
He has declared 4 past corporate bankruptcies. The article chronicles a very long history of his morally questionable dealings including with organized crime.
Plus 2 impeachments related to his Russian support AND inciting an insurrection to overthrow the USA's legally elected president Joe Biden. A conman who now has at least 81 felony charges against him. A man whom US Media tracked had told 30,500 lies in his dismal 4 year tenure as president. A man who alienates all American allies while cozying up to foreign autocrats. A man who favours the word and vengeful methods of putin over American democracy and rule of law. A man that has publicly fawned over Putin in over 80 statements. Meanwhile Russia ranks 141st on the international corruption list compared to the USAs current 28th place.
Putinrump is who MRGA trolls like "Jack and Arklahomby best feel represents their values.
Trump’s first trial was just scheduled for March. He’s dreaming if he thinks he’s going to be President again.
Ending this insane war would be as easy as rescinding the blank check we have given to the US/EU/NATO-created sock puppet dictatorship in Kiev--just like President Trump says. We started this war, it only continues because we want it to, and it will end when we finally realize we're no good at ruling the world. That silly little Zelensky midget can either play ball or go the way of Ngo Dinh Diem.
