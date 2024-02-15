Russian President Vladimir Putin described US counterpart Joe Biden on Wednesday as more "predictable" than Donald Trump but said the Kremlin was prepared to work with whoever wins November's election.
Asked by a journalist who Russia would like to see win in the likely contest between the Democratic incumbent and Republican frontrunner Trump, Putin said: "Biden, he's more experienced. He's predictable, he's an old-school politician."
Putin batted away questions about Biden's age and health, with the president set to turn 82 just weeks after the election.
"When I met Mr Biden three years ago, it's true, people were already talking about his inabilities, but I saw nothing of the sort," said Putin, evidently referring to a summit in Geneva.
US polls show voters have strong concerns about Biden's age.
The age issue has been compounded by two recent episodes in which Biden confused European leaders with dead predecessors.
The White House was forced to vehemently defend the president's competence last week after a special counsel report described him as an "elderly man with a poor memory".
Biden himself responded angrily to the accusation, but then compounded the problem by mixing up the presidents of Egypt and Mexico.
Trump, 77, has also mixed up people's names recently, confusing his last rival for the Republican presidential nomination, Nikki Haley, with former US House speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Putin, nonetheless, expressed strong opposition to Washington's foreign policy under Biden.
‘Crime of the Regime’ – Fingers Point at Kremlin for Death of Navalny, But Some Rejoice
"What we have to examine is the political position, and that of the current administration is extremely harmful and wrong," said Putin.
The Biden administration has led a Western response to come to Ukraine's aid in the two-year conflict with Russia.
The stated preference for Biden comes despite his harsh criticisms of Putin, and after Trump on numerous occasions expressed admiration for the Kremlin leader.
The Republican presidential contender also ran into fierce criticism after recently suggesting he would encourage Russia to attack any NATO country he thought had not paid enough money to support the alliance.
Trump reacted to Putin's comments at a rally in South Carolina on Wednesday evening, praising them as "a great compliment".
"I got along good with him, but he doesn't want to have me, he wants Biden," the former president said of Putin, adding: "Biden is going to give him Ukraine."
Comments (4)
Oh oh whats jack and the other orc trolls going to say now. Rump vs sleepy head . 2 no brainers . Build the wall vs give the poor illegal immigrants cars and houses.
@Haley🌻, Summary of Trumps' Business affairs from Wikipedia: "From the 1970s until he was elected president in 2016, Donald Trump and his businesses were involved in over 4,000 legal cases in U.S. federal and state courts, including battles with casino patrons, million-dollar real estate lawsuits, personal defamation lawsuits, and over 100 business tax disputes.[1] He has also been accused of sexual harassment and sexual assault,[2][3] with one accusation resulting in Trump being held civilly liable.[4]"
He has declared 4 past corporate bankruptcies. The article chronicles a very long history of his morally questionable dealings including with organized crime.
Plus 2 impeachments related to his Russian support AND inciting an insurrection to overthrow the USA's legally elected president Joe Biden. A conman who now has at least 81 felony charges against him. A man whom US Media tracked had told 30,500 lies in his dismal 4 year tenure as president. A man who alienates all American allies while cozying up to foreign autocrats. A man who favours the word and vengeful methods of putin over American democracy and rule of law. A man that has publicly fawned over Putin in over 80 statements. Meanwhile Russia ranks 141st on the international corruption list compared to the USAs current 28th place.
Putinrump is who MRGA trolls best feel represents their values.
The most pathetic reverse psychology attempt I have ever seen in my life. Putin thinks 'If I tell them I would prefer Biden to win - the stupid Americans will vote for Trump just to defy me'.
When his lips move he is lying. I don't think anyone is buying the idea that Putin supports the Democrats who have taken a firm stance against him.
Yet again, Putin underestimates the collective West. His words might intrigue Musk and the MAGA folk who still believe Putin is playing 4D chess. Everyone else can see right through this asshole and his attempts to interfere with the US election.
@David Steel, You and Steve G. (comment below) have nailed it! Just another Putin lie. Cheers.
Only a simpleton would believe this coordinated effort between the russians and Trump. They have been putting out statements like this for a few weeks now. It’s an attempt to distance themselves from each other, so they have some “evidence” to the contrary when Democrats start attacking Trump for being pro russia
And i prefer no putler , no russia. No iran .