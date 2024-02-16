Alexei Navalny, probably the most prominent opposition leader in Russia, has died in a prison within the Arctic Circle which Russia's federal penitentiary service say was caused by a detached blood clot just one month prior to the presidential election in Russia.

A fierce opponent of Putin’s regime, Navalny gained popularity with many for speaking out against corruption in the 2010s, but whose high profile eventually led to a suspected Novichok assassination attempt by Russian intelligence and landed him in prison.

Many in the West have criticized Navalny’s imprisonment as politically motivated, and now his death has rekindled the previous waves of criticisms from the West against Moscow’s heavy-handed repression against all those who voice opposition, but many in Russia have rejoiced over Navalny’s death:

Oleg Orlov, Russia human rights campaigner

“It is a crime of the regime. It is glaringly obvious. It is a killing. It is a crime and I hope that people will bear responsibility – legal responsibility – sooner or later,” Orlov said as he left a court in Moscow where he was on trial for denouncing Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Anonymous VKontakte user

“This was expected, a strong oppositionist. Elections are just around the corner, grandfather [Putin] has gone mad with a thirst for power.”

Viktor Pilschikov, VKontakte user

“He slandered Putin and our entire government as a whole! Accused them of stealing and withdrawing billions overseas to offshore companies, having expensive real estate and accounts there, citizenship and residence permits of countries unfriendly to us from members of their families and relatives ...

But you can’t fool us! Everyone knows that this simply cannot be and that all this is vile slander and spreading fake news! Apparently, he could not stand the realization of his guilt and the deepest remorse!”

Yanir Talambiev, VKontakte user

“He tried to destroy RUSSIA, and this is the result. That’s where he belongs!!”

Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State

“His death in a Russian prison and the fixation and fear of one man only underscores the weakness and rot at the heart of the system that Putin has built,” Blinken said on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Germany.

“Russia is responsible for this,” he added

Edgars Rinkevics, Latvian President

“He was just brutally murdered by the Kremlin. That's a fact and that is something one should know about the true nature of Russia's current regime,” Rinkevics said on X, formerly Twitter.