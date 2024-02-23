US President Joe Biden announced a new package of sanctions consisting of more than 500 sanctions aimed at crippling Moscow’s ability to resupply itself on the eve of the two-year anniversary of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The new sanctions will target the Kremlin's financial and defense sectors, as well as individuals culpable in the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, whom Biden called “a courageous anti-corruption activist and Putin’s fiercest opposition leader.”

“These sanctions will target individuals connected to Navalny’s imprisonment as well as Russia’s financial sector, defense industrial base, procurement networks and sanctions evaders across multiple continents,” Biden said in an official press release.

Biden said there will also be “new export restrictions” directed at nearly 100 entities that provided “backdoor support for Russia’s war machine,” adding that the US government is actively taking measures to reduce Russia’s energy revenue.

Advertisement

In December, Bloomberg reported that Russian oil revenue had surpassed pre-war levels by the use of “shadow fleets” and forged documents to evade sanctions, for which the US has reportedly responded by stepping up measures to enforce the sanctions.

Biden also urged the US Congress to pass the aid package for Ukraine “before it’s too late.”

“Two years into this war, the people of Ukraine continue to fight with tremendous courage. But they are running out of ammunition.

Other Topics of Interest 'To Dent Russia’s War Machine': EU Adopts 13th Package of Sanctions The European Council adopts its thirteenth package of sanctions against Russia on the second anniversary of its invasion of Ukraine.Josep Borrell reaffirms EU's resolve to "dent Russia’s war machine."

“Ukraine needs more supplies from the United States to hold the line against Russia’s relentless attacks, which are enabled by arms and ammunition from Iran and North Korea,” said Biden.

The $60 billion aid package for Ukraine, which has led to fierce debates in US Congress and continues to stall, could be lifesaving for Kyiv as it struggles with munition shortages across the front, forcing the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Avdiivka after months of fierce fighting.

Advertisement

Biden said the military aid for Ukraine could also strengthen the US industrial base, an opinion expressed by the US Army acquisition chief Doug Bush recently.