Ukraine’s new Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief (C-in-C), Oleksandr Syrsky, has launched an audit of the Ukrainian forces, as there is still a number of units that have never been to the front line, these could number hundreds of thousands of troops.

Mykhailo Podoliak, advisor to Ukraine’s President said during the national 24/7 newscast on Feb. 9, the day after Syrsky was appointed, that one of the C-in-C’s first tasks would be to conduct an audit.

President Zelensky briefed a meeting with the members of his “Servant of the People” party on Feb. 21 of the preliminary findings of the audit after which David Arakhamia, head of Zelensky's party in the Ukrainian parliament, spoke to the media.

“Mr. Syrsky is currently conducting an audit of all the Defense Forces. Because for two years in a row they say that there are brigades or units that have been fighting for two years without rotations. And there are units that have never been to the frontline at all. And the army is 900,000 [strong], approximately 300,000 are fighting with rotation, but where are the other 600 thousand?” Arakhamia said in an interview with Nataliia Moseichuk.

During the broadcast he said that the audit was underway, and it has already found that “8,000 people are just seconded to the General Staff and have not contributed.”

Arakhamia added that “these units have already received orders and are preparing to go to the frontline to reinforce or replace them.”

He expects that this number will be much higher after the audit is completed.