Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that the Russian people are to blame for the death of opposition politician Oleksiy Navalny, who died on Feb. 16 in a Russian prison.

“The Russians had their opposition politician in prison. They killed him. There is no need to say now how. They killed him [along] with the Kremlin,” the president said at a press conference on Feb. 25, answering a question from Kyiv Post.

Zelensky drew attention to the fact that Russian society did not react to Navalny’s death in any way.

“They don’t care. They live in these shadows,” the president added.

He is sure that Russians will vote for Vladimir Putin in the presidential elections in March this year.

“Judging by the messages dictated by the Kremlin, they hear the year 2030 everywhere. They set a year until which the relevant person (Putin) will work,” Zelensky said.

Advertisement

According to preliminary information, Navalny died from the detachment of a blood clot. This version was also confirmed by the head of Ukrainian intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov.

“What we know is that he died from a blood clot. And this is more or less confirmed. This is what we know,” Budanov said, adding that it was a natural death.

Nevertheless, Zelensky believes that in the circumstances, the treatment and conditions of imprisonment of Navalny, killed him.

Meanwhile, the US is imposing more than 500 new sanctions against Russia over its ongoing war against Ukraine and the death of Navalny.

‘This is Russia’s Program’ – Zelensky About His ‘Illegitimacy” if Ukrainian Election Postponed
Other Topics of Interest

‘This is Russia’s Program’ – Zelensky About His ‘Illegitimacy” if Ukrainian Election Postponed

Ukraine’s president insisted that it’s only the Russians who support the narrative of Zelensky’s ‘illegitimacy’ as president after May 2024 with propaganda funded by the Kremlin.
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Maryna Shashkova
Maryna Shashkova
Ukrainian journalist. Senior Corespondent at Kyiv Post. I have been working as a journalist for almost 10 years. I write about Ukrainian politics and social issues.
RELATED ARTICLES
Moscow Failed Most Expensive Information Operation Against Ukraine, Budanov Says Zelensky
5 minutes ago
Moscow Failed Most Expensive Information Operation Against Ukraine, Budanov Says
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
Ukraine and NATO’s Washington Paradox US
14 minutes ago
Ukraine and NATO’s Washington Paradox
By Jonathan Sweet
Germany Officially Changes their Name for Ukrainian Capital Two Years Into the War Ukraine
24 minutes ago
Germany Officially Changes their Name for Ukrainian Capital Two Years Into the War
By Euroactiv
Sponsored content

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
« Previous British Defence Intelligence Update Ukraine 25 February 2023
Next » What Does NATO Entry Mean For Sweden?