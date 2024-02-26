Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that the Russian people are to blame for the death of opposition politician Oleksiy Navalny, who died on Feb. 16 in a Russian prison.

“The Russians had their opposition politician in prison. They killed him. There is no need to say now how. They killed him [along] with the Kremlin,” the president said at a press conference on Feb. 25, answering a question from Kyiv Post.

Zelensky drew attention to the fact that Russian society did not react to Navalny’s death in any way.

“They don’t care. They live in these shadows,” the president added.

He is sure that Russians will vote for Vladimir Putin in the presidential elections in March this year.

“Judging by the messages dictated by the Kremlin, they hear the year 2030 everywhere. They set a year until which the relevant person (Putin) will work,” Zelensky said.

Advertisement

According to preliminary information, Navalny died from the detachment of a blood clot. This version was also confirmed by the head of Ukrainian intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov.

“What we know is that he died from a blood clot. And this is more or less confirmed. This is what we know,” Budanov said, adding that it was a natural death.

Nevertheless, Zelensky believes that in the circumstances, the treatment and conditions of imprisonment of Navalny, killed him.

Meanwhile, the US is imposing more than 500 new sanctions against Russia over its ongoing war against Ukraine and the death of Navalny.