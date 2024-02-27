Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky traveled to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, seeking Riyadh’s support to further his peace plan and to get new prisoner exchanges going with Moscow.

“The first topic is the Peace Formula. Last year in Jeddah, we held an effective advisors' meeting to discuss its implementation,” Zelensky wrote on his Facebook page.

That was in Jeddah in August, with the end goal being a major Peace Summit that would include world leaders.   

“We are now nearing the first Peace Summit and rely on Saudi Arabia's ongoing active support,” he said.

Saudi Arabia has helped Ukraine to set up prisoner exchanges with Russia in the past, including mediating a deal in Sept. 2022 that freed 215 Ukrainian captives.

Zelensky said that he maintains “regular dialogue” with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

“The Kingdom's leadership has already contributed to the release of our people. I am confident that this meeting will also yield results,” Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian president and the Saudi Arabian crown prince also set to discuss “promising areas of economic cooperation and Saudi Arabia's involvement in Ukraine's reconstruction.”

Kyiv Post
