Saudi Arabia
Latest
Zelensky
6 hours ago
Zelensky Seeks Saudi Arabia's Support for His Peace Formula and POWs Return
Among the key topics of the bilateral talks between President Zelensky and Saudi Arabia leadership will be the Ukrainian peace formula and the return of POWs.
By Kyiv Post
