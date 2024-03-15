On the night of March 14/15, Ukrainian drones from the main military intelligence directorate (HUR) attacked the Pervyi Zavod plant in Russia’s Kaluga region, which is engaged in oil refining, a source in the НUR told the Kyiv Post.

The governor of the Kaluga region, Vladislav Shapsha, said that four drones were shot down in Dzerzhinsky district at night. According to him, there were no casualties or damage to infrastructure.