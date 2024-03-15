On the night of March 14/15, Ukrainian drones from the main military intelligence directorate (HUR) attacked the Pervyi Zavod plant in Russia’s Kaluga region, which is engaged in oil refining, a source in the НUR told the Kyiv Post.

The governor of the Kaluga region, Vladislav Shapsha, said that four drones were shot down in Dzerzhinsky district at night. According to him, there were no casualties or damage to infrastructure.

The BAZA telegram channel reported that the drones began to attack the petrochemical plant Pervyi Zavod from about 4 a.m. and that the assault lasted for around half an hour. BAZA claimed that all of the drones were shot down, but as one of them fell it struck a pipe, causing a fire that was quickly localized – although the video posted by Oleksiy Honcharenko suggests the damage may have been more extensive and more closely supports the HUR account.

Pervyi Zavod is the largest oil refinery in the Kaluga region and is located 300 kilometers from the nearest Ukrainian border and 140 kilometers from Moscow. It specializes in the production of petroleum solvents and fuel oil.

Kateryna Zakharchenko
Born and lives in Kyiv. A journalist for Kyiv Post. Writes exclusive articles and interviews.
LM
LM Guest 3 weeks ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Can't fight if you don't have fuel....

