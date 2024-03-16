In an intercepted call published by Ukraine's Military Intelligence (HUR) on Thursday, residents of Belgorod, Russia express fear and uncertainty about what to do and where to go as fighting between pro-Ukrainian Russian fighters and Russian forces reportedly continued in the border region.

In one recording, a woman tells someone seeming to be her husband, “There is a house-to-house poll about evacuation. We did not open (the door). They are asking who is evacuating and where.”

The woman says that a friend, Zhenka, living nearby, received an offer to evacuate to neighboring Voronezh, west of Belgorod.

“That's what they offer. But there are no offers anywhere else,” the woman tells the man. “We are doing nothing, just panicking and waiting for something I can't even tell for what exactly.”