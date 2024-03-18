In a show of defiance against what they called a manipulated electoral process to extend Vladimir Putin's rule, the widow and close allies of Alexei Navalny joined long queues of voters outside Russian embassies in foreign capitals on Sunday, March 17. Navalny, Putin's most prominent critic, died suddenly in an Arctic prison last month, and his supporters had called for Russians to turn up at polling stations at midday Sunday in a "Noon Against Putin" protest, in what is now seen as the opposition leader's last wish.

The three-day polls have taken place as Moscow's war against Ukraine stretches into its third year, with all prominent Kremlin critics in jail, in exile or dead. In various cities including Paris, Berlin, and The Hague, Russians formed lengthy lines outside embassies, some brandishing anti-Kremlin signs or donning the colors of the Russian opposition. Advertisement

Yulia Navalnaya, Navalny's widow, stood among the voters in Berlin, receiving flowers and solidarity from supporters. Her presence echoed the sentiment of continuing the fight for justice and democracy that Navalny had championed. She was also pictured huddling with self-exiled Kremlin critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky. "Obviously I wrote Navalny's name" on the ballot paper, Navalnaya said. Crowds had earlier chanted: "Yulia, Yulia, we're with you," as she entered to cast her ballot.