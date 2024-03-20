In Russia’s Belgorod region, roadblocks are being established in several settlements, with restricted entry into border areas, as reported by the Russian Telegram channel Astra.

Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov announced that starting Wednesday, March 20, entry will be limited in seven settlements: Kozinka, Glotovo, Gora-Podol, Novostroevka-pervaya, Novostroevka-vtoraya, Bezymeno, and Grayvoron city. Roadblocks will be positioned at the entrances to these areas.

The regional authorities plan to implement a “visiting procedure” for residential buildings.

“The procedure for visiting one’s residential buildings will be determined,” Gladkov said. “We will ensure safe passage to the location of the building and back when there is no shelling.”

According to the governor, local authorities initially persuaded region residents to evacuate, but some declined. “At first, people said: ‘No, we will stay,’ then the shelling intensified – they said: ‘Take us out,’” according to Gladkov.

Advertisement

“And now it is practically impossible to physically provide help with the removal without endangering the lives of other people,” he added.

Simultaneously, sources from the Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense informed Kyiv Post that Belgorod authorities previously hindered civilian evacuation during the Russian presidential elections from March 15 to 17.

Other Topics of Interest Russian Border Villages Empty as Attacks Escalate: 9,000 Children to Relocate Kremlin authorities claim that missile and drone attacks in the region have killed 16 people since last week. In addition, anti-Kremlin militias stormed Russia’s border regions last week.

According to the HUR source, train stations were blocked off for those attempting to depart Belgorod. When asked by Kyiv Post whether civilians could exit using their transport, the source replied with a hint of irony, “if they’re lucky,” citing the numerous checkpoints they would need to navigate.