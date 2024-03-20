In Russia’s Belgorod region, roadblocks are being established in several settlements, with restricted entry into border areas, as reported by the Russian Telegram channel Astra.
Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov announced that starting Wednesday, March 20, entry will be limited in seven settlements: Kozinka, Glotovo, Gora-Podol, Novostroevka-pervaya, Novostroevka-vtoraya, Bezymeno, and Grayvoron city. Roadblocks will be positioned at the entrances to these areas.
The regional authorities plan to implement a “visiting procedure” for residential buildings.
“The procedure for visiting one’s residential buildings will be determined,” Gladkov said. “We will ensure safe passage to the location of the building and back when there is no shelling.”
According to the governor, local authorities initially persuaded region residents to evacuate, but some declined. “At first, people said: ‘No, we will stay,’ then the shelling intensified – they said: ‘Take us out,’” according to Gladkov.
“And now it is practically impossible to physically provide help with the removal without endangering the lives of other people,” he added.
Simultaneously, sources from the Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense informed Kyiv Post that Belgorod authorities previously hindered civilian evacuation during the Russian presidential elections from March 15 to 17.
According to the HUR source, train stations were blocked off for those attempting to depart Belgorod. When asked by Kyiv Post whether civilians could exit using their transport, the source replied with a hint of irony, “if they’re lucky,” citing the numerous checkpoints they would need to navigate.
Gladkov also announced that starting March 21, regional authorities will distribute free food kits to residents in over a dozen settlements, including Grayvoron. Russian authorities also pledged to waive utility bills for March for residents of select settlements.
The governor disclosed that on March 22, 1,200 children from the region will relocate to Penza, Tambov, and Kaluga.
According to Russian state media TASS, Gladkov reported that schoolchildren in Belgorod and border areas of the region will start vacation by the week’s end, with universities transitioning to remote learning.
On March 19 the governor said that the Belgorod region, bordering Ukraine, planned to evacuate 9,000 children due to increased bombardment.
Intercepted telephone conversations, released by The Freedom of Russia Legion (LSR) on Telegram, indicated a significant number of Belgorod residents evacuating.
The Legion once again urged Belgorod residents to evacuate the city.
“Belgorod, urgent! We call on the residents of the city to immediately leave Belgorod or seek safe shelter due to the threat of rocket and artillery fire!” the March 18 statement read.
The Russian volunteers said they were striking only military targets, but due to the location of the Russian military facilities in the residential sector, “civilians may suffer.”
Social media videos depicted Belgorod as resembling a front-line city, with sirens and frequent explosions.
