Polish farmers have “completed” the blockade at the Medyka–Shehyni checkpoint and all traffic is being restored, one day after the protestors imposed blockades on passenger traffic at the same checkpoint.

At present, blockades for cargo trucks remain in place at four other checkpoints between Ukraine and Poland, namely the Yahodyn–Dorohusk, Ustyluh–Zosin, Uhryniv–Dolhobychuv and Rava-Ruska–Khrebenne checkpoints.

Col. Andriy Demchenko, spokesperson of the State Border Service of Ukraine, said Ukrainian authorities received updates on the cessation of the Medyka–Shehnyi blockade from their Polish counterparts, as reported by Ukrainska Pravda.

“Ukrainian border guards received information about this at around 9:30 p.m. the day before from representatives of the Polish Border Guard. They noted that Polish farmers had completed blocking the movement of cargo vehicles entering and leaving Poland.

Advertisement

“Therefore, registration of this category of transport began to be carried out in the usual manner,” said Demchenko.

A day prior, Polish protestors introduced a brief blockade on car and bus traffic at the same checkpoint between 11:10 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., where only one bus was allowed to pass either direction every two hours, as reported by the State Border Service of Ukraine.

Oleksandr Kubrakov, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration, raised the issue publicly with the Polish Minister of Internal Affairs Marcin Kierwiński on social media. However, it is not known if Kubrakov’s comments played a role in terminating the border blockade.

Eurotopics: Poland - Local Elections Put Tusk to The Test
Other Topics of Interest

Eurotopics: Poland - Local Elections Put Tusk to The Test

According to the exit polls, the former national-conservative ruling party PiS has emerged as the strongest force in Poland's regional and local elections.

At present, 850 trucks are estimated to be queuing in Poland to enter Ukraine across the four checkpoints under blockade, with the most traffic concentrated at the Rava-Ruska–Khrebenne checkpoint.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post
RELATED ARTICLES
War Update for April 9: Civilian Casualties in Kharkiv Mount amid Constant Aerial Attacks on Ukraine’s Closest City to Russia Ukraine
War Update for April 9: Civilian Casualties in Kharkiv Mount amid Constant Aerial Attacks on Ukraine’s Closest City to Russia
By Mark Raczkiewycz
10 minutes ago
WP: Russian propagandists are subverting US support for Ukraine Ukraine
WP: Russian propagandists are subverting US support for Ukraine
By Mark Raczkiewycz
14 minutes ago
Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 04-09-2024 LIVE
Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 04-09-2024
By Kyiv Post
3 hours ago
Sponsored content

Comments ( 1)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
   Show comments
Best Oldest Newest
Gregc
Gregc Guest 2 weeks ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

It is time to boycott Poland it's products, travel and all things Polish. Shameful that POLAND presently is importing farm products from Russia.

Reply
trifleas
trifleas Guest 2 weeks ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

@Gregc, Boycott weapons that are sent to you from Poland for free!

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
« Previous Zelensky Calls For Air Defences After Russian Missiles Target Kyiv
Next » WORLD BRIEFING: March 21, 2024