President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (RNBO) Oleksiy Danilov and replaced him with the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service.

The decree was posted on the president’s website on Tuesday, March 26.

Danilov had been the mayor of Luhansk from 1994 to 1997, and later the head of the Luhansk regional state administration from 2005 to 2006.

He became the thirteenth RNBO head in October 2019.

Zelensky appointed Oleksandr Lytvynenko, who had headed the Foreign Intelligence Service, to replace Danilov.

Lytvynenko has led the Foreign Intelligence Service since July 2021.

Before that, he had been RNBO Deputy Secretary from April 2014 to August 2019.

As part of the reshuffle, Oleg Ivashchenko was named the new head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine. The president’s website did not include further details about Ivashchenko.

The reason for the shuffle was not specified.