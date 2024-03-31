Last week saw a major personnel reshuffle within President Volodymyr Zelensky’s political entourage.

The changes were unexpected and no explanations were provided other than a hint from the Ukrainian leader that he wanted to make his presidential office more “efficient.”

First, on March 26 Zelensky dismissed Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (RNBO) Oleksiy Danilov and replaced him with the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Oleksandr Lytvynenko.

Oleh Ivashchenko was named the new head of the Foreign Intelligence Service.

Danilov has been appointed Ukraine's ambassador to Moldova.

On March 29, Zelensky dismissed two deputy heads of the Presidential Office: Oleksii Dniprov and Andriy Smyrnov.

The following day, Zelensky dismissed two more members of the Presidential Office and four advisors

Advertisement

According to decrees published on the president’s official website on March 30, the following were dismissed:

  • Serhiy Shefir, Zelensky's First Aide and a long-time business partner
  • Olena Verbytska - commissioner on issues for Ukrainian defenders’ rights
  • Natalia Pushkaryova – the president's commissioner for volunteers
  • Mykhailo Radutsky, a lawmaker and advisor who headed the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Health, Medical Care and Medical Insurance
  • Serhiy Trofimov, who previously served as first deputy head of the President's Office, but was dismissed in November 2020 and appointed to the position of external advisor to the head of state. He was responsible for regional policy
  • Oleh Ustenko, advisor on economic issues.

In his evening address that evening, Zelensky indicated that more changes can be expected.

“We continue to reboot our state institutions,” he said. “Several changes have been made this week and there are still more decisions in preparation.”

Observers have noted that the more controversial figures in the President’s Office, namely its head Andriy Yermak, and his deputy, Oleh Tatarov, as well as the press secretary Serhii Nykyforov, have so far remained in place.   

‘Despair,’ ‘Fear,’ ‘Hate’ Placards Displayed at Kyiv Rally to Free Ukrainian Captives – Ukraine at War Update for April 8
Other Topics of Interest

‘Despair,’ ‘Fear,’ ‘Hate’ Placards Displayed at Kyiv Rally to Free Ukrainian Captives – Ukraine at War Update for April 8

Rally held to draw attention to civilians in Russian captivity; Zelensky calls for more Patriot systems; 300 children to be evacuated from Sumy region; Canada plugs Kyiv’s budget hole with $2 billion.

In recent months. Zelensky has dismissed a number of key officials without much transparency. They include his former ambassador in London, Vadym Prystaiko, the defense minister Oleksii Reznikov, and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post
RELATED ARTICLES
War Update for April 9: Civilian Casualties in Kharkiv Mount amid Constant Aerial Attacks on Ukraine’s Closest City to Russia Ukraine
War Update for April 9: Civilian Casualties in Kharkiv Mount amid Constant Aerial Attacks on Ukraine’s Closest City to Russia
By Mark Raczkiewycz
31 minutes ago
WP: Russian propagandists are subverting US support for Ukraine Ukraine
WP: Russian propagandists are subverting US support for Ukraine
By Mark Raczkiewycz
34 minutes ago
Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 04-09-2024 LIVE
Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 04-09-2024
By Kyiv Post
3 hours ago
Sponsored content

Comments ( 1)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
   Show comments
Best Oldest Newest
R. Tranter.
R. Tranter. Guest 1 week ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Russia cannot win this war if the West gets it's act together. And they will sooner or later. Ukraine must hang in there somehow.

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
« Previous WORLD BRIEFING: March 31, 2024
Next » Pope Calls for ‘General Exchange’ of Prisoners of Russo-Ukrainian War in Easter Message