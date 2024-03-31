Russia has been building up a stockpile of Kalibr cruise missiles and may strike Ukraine with them soon, Ukrainian Military Intelligence (HUR) Chief Kyrylo Budanov said on Ukrainian television Sunday, March 31.
Through March, Russia intensified its attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. According to Budanov, Russia has lately been using the Kh-101 cruise missiles, as they’re considered more effective than the Kalibrs.
But as it’s used up the Kh-101s, it’s been stocking up on Kalibrs.
“In the near future, we will see the Kalibrs again because the number of Kh-101s has significantly decreased,” he said.
As reported by Euromaidan Press, the Kalibr family of cruise missiles was introduced in 1993 and are mostly used to arm submarines and ships, although there are versions that can also be launched from the ground and aircraft. Russia launches its Kalibrs from the Black and Azov Seas.
The Kh-101is launched from bomber planes like the Tu-160 and the Tu-95MS. A Kh-101 missile – whose target can be changed after it’s launched – has a range of about 5,000 kilometers (3,100 miles) with a warhead weighing up to 960 kilograms (2,100 pounds).
Comments (3)
French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu announced on March 31 that France will provide an unspecified number of Aster 30 surface-to-air missiles and “hundreds” of armored vehicles and other equipment to Ukraine. From ISW (Institute for the Study of War).
Calibre missiles cost half that of kh-101 but are less precise and slower as said as far as Remembered ...
