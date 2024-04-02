Kyiv Post's sources from Ukraine's Military Intelligence Directorate (HUR) confirmed that Ukraine had targeted a drone assembly facility in Yelabuga and an oil refinery in Nizhnekamsk, both in Tatarstan, more than 1,200 kilometres (745 miles) from Ukraine.

The source said that Yelabuga factory strike was a special operation of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry (HUR) and that the strike caused significant damage to drone production facilities.

Meanwhile, Russian officials claimed that the Ukrainians had failed to reach their targets, and succeeded only in injuring people.

The press service of the head of the Tatar republic, Rustam Minnikhanov, wrote on Telegram:“Drone attacks took place against factories in Tatarstan at Yelabuga and Nizhnekamsk.”

It added that the attacks: “did not cause serious damage and the activity in the factories was unaffected. Unfortunately, in Yelabuga, people were wounded.”

The special economic zone near Yelabuga houses chemical, mechanical engineering and metal treatment factories, one of which is believed to be used for the assembly of Shahed/Geran kamikaze drones.

Videos posted on Telegram allegedly show drones hitting targets in Tatarstan.