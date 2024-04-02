Kyiv Post's sources from Ukraine's Military Intelligence Directorate (HUR) confirmed that Ukraine had targeted a drone assembly facility in Yelabuga and an oil refinery in Nizhnekamsk, both in Tatarstan, more than 1,200 kilometres (745 miles) from Ukraine.

The source said that Yelabuga factory strike was a special operation of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry (HUR) and that the strike caused significant damage to drone production facilities.

Meanwhile, Russian officials claimed that the Ukrainians had failed to reach their targets, and succeeded only in injuring people.

The press service of the head of the Tatar republic, Rustam Minnikhanov, wrote on Telegram:“Drone attacks took place against factories in Tatarstan at Yelabuga and Nizhnekamsk.”

It added that the attacks: “did not cause serious damage and the activity in the factories was unaffected. Unfortunately, in Yelabuga, people were wounded.”

The special economic zone near Yelabuga houses chemical, mechanical engineering and metal treatment factories, one of which is believed to be used for the assembly of Shahed/Geran kamikaze drones.

Videos posted on Telegram allegedly show drones hitting targets in Tatarstan.

The city of Nizhnekamsk in Tatarstan is home to the large Taneko oil refinery. Kyiv Post sources in special services claimed that the oil refinery was targeted in a second attack in the framework of a joint operation of the SBU and HUR.

Ukraine Deploys New EW Systems Capable of Suppressing Russian Drones Up to 20km
Other Topics of Interest

Ukraine Deploys New EW Systems Capable of Suppressing Russian Drones Up to 20km

The new system could reportedly identify Russian drone operators’ positions, suppress and disorient drones, and interfere with guided aerial bombs.

According to the message from the source, a Ukrainian long-range drone struck a primary oil refining unit at a refinery in Nizhnekamsk, triggering a subsequent fire.

The capacity of this plant is 8 million tons of oil annually, representing 2.6% of the total annual processing capacity of the Russian Federation. Furthermore, this plant ranks among the five largest refineries in the Russian Federation.

"We are continuing to systematically work towards reducing Russia's ability to finance its war of conquest against Ukraine. Our aim is to minimize the flow of petrodollars to the Russian military budget by choking off their fuel supply," stated the source.

Tatarstan is one of the most economically developed regions of Russia, in the east-central part of European Russia about 800 kilometers (500 miles) east of Moscow. The republic lies in the middle Volga River basin around the confluence of the Volga and Kama rivers.

Ukrainian social media channels were saying that the attacks were carried out by Ukrainian UJ-22 drones belonging to HUR, which Kyiv Post was able to verify.

Video posted on Telegram suggests that Russian authorities were playing down the extent of the damage caused.

The security forces in Tatarstan have been put on high alert.

Steve Brown
Steve Brown
After a career as a British Army Ammunition Specialist and Bomb Disposal Officer, Steve later worked in the fields of ammunition destruction, demining and explosive ordnance disposal with the UN and NATO. In 2017, after taking early retirement, he moved to Ukraine with his Ukrainian wife and two sons where he became a full-time writer. He now works as an English language editor with the Kyiv Post.
Kateryna Zakharchenko
Kateryna Zakharchenko
Born and lives in Kyiv. A journalist for Kyiv Post. Writes exclusive articles and interviews.
