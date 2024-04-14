Valeriy Kucherenko is a decorated “Hero of Ukraine” but the battle he is currently fighting is learning how to eat and use the toilet alone.

Seriously injured in October, the burly 30-year-old is a double amputee with two prosthetic arms.

More and more Ukrainian soldiers like him are losing limbs in a war that has dragged into a third year, and being forced to adjust to life in a country with few disabled facilities.

“I have new arms and I need to get used to it. And you have to realize that this is for the rest of your life. This is your whole future,” Kucherenko told AFP, the sleeves of his army uniform rolled up.

The Protez Foundation, a US non-profit, fitted Kucherenko with bionic prosthetic arms after a fundraising campaign.

Made by a Ukrainian startup called Esper, they have chargeable batteries and are operated via muscles in his stumps.

Kucherenko was visiting Protez Foundation’s Kyiv clinic for adjustments because the prosthetics had become loose.

This is normal due to loss of muscle mass, explained Jim Henrichsen, the US specialist who fitted his arms.

Kucherenko served in the army from 2015 to 2017, and then rejoined when Russia invaded in 2022.

A junior sergeant, he was injured leading troops as they stormed Russian positions in the eastern Lugansk region.

Shrapnel from a hand grenade peppered his arms, leg and eyes, one of which now only sees light and dark.

Kucherenko was awarded Ukraine’s highest honor: the Hero of Ukraine medal.

President Volodymyr Zelensky told him in hospital: “You are a hero. In Ukraine, no one forgets such heroes.”