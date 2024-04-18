Russia is scaling up propaganda activities in its regions, including the launch of propaganda trains, to stop the decline in the number of people willing to enlist in the military and join the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine.

Amid a drop in the volume of spring conscription, Russia is stepping up its propaganda work in the regions, according to Kyiv’s Main Intelligence Directorate (НUR).

The reduced number of conscripts shows fewer people are willing to sign contracts with the Russian military, which continues its war against Ukraine and the occupation of Ukrainian territories, the HUR reports.

The intensification of information influence on the Russian population includes increased propaganda glorifying military service and spreading the narrative that conscription allegedly guarantees non-participation in hostilities against Ukraine.

The Russian railroad is involved in the propaganda campaign: passenger train cars and cargo train containers are painted with militaristic prints glorifying the Russian army, weapons and equipment. The Putin regime is copying the Bolshevik agitation-propaganda of the last century with “agitprop trains” echoing Russia’s Soviet past.