NATO must decide if it is Kyiv's ally, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday, urging defense ministers from the bloc's member states to step up arms deliveries to his struggling forces.

His appeal to Western partners to provide at least seven more air defense systems came hours after Russia launched a wave of fatal drone and missile attacks across the country.

A barrage in Ukraine's eastern Dnipropetrovsk region killed at least nine people, including two children. But Ukraine said it had downed one of the long-range Russian bombers that launched the missiles for the first time.

"Our sky must become safe again," Zelensky told a gathering of NATO defence ministers via video link.

"It depends fully on your choice," he said, telling the meeting in Brussels that their alliance faced a choice over "whether we indeed are allies".

Advertisement

Comparing Western efforts to defend Israel from Iran's recent aerial attacks to Ukraine's situation, Zelensky argued more could be done to help Kyiv fend off Russian bombardments.

- 'Cannot wait' -

Ukraine could not defend itself without Western support, he told NATO ministers.

"It is obvious that now, while Russia has air advantage and can rely on its drone and rocket terror, our capabilities on the ground, unfortunately, are limited," he said.

Earlier Friday, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said the bloc had agreed to give Ukraine more weapons including air defences.

"I expect new announcements on air defence capabilities for Ukraine soon," he added.

Other Topics of Interest Slovaks Buy Bullets for Ukraine in Defiance of Russia-friendly PM Thousands of people have already contributed 575,000 euros ($610,000) since Monday, when the "Peace for Ukraine" group launched the initiative, organisers of a Slovak crowdfunding campaign say.

Ukraine has faced a surge in devastating Russian attacks on its cities. Earlier this week, a strike on the city of Chernigiv killed 18 people.

Zelensky called a vote Saturday in the US House of Representatives on a long-delayed $61 billion military aid package "vitally important".

The aid has been delayed since last year amid political infighting in the Republican Party. But Zelensky said Friday: "This year, we can't wait for decisions to be made."

He called for at least seven more Patriots or similar air defence systems. "They can save many lives and really change the situation," he added.

Advertisement

Earlier Friday, Zelensky said he had visited Ukrainian front-line troops and inspected new defensive lines in the war-battered Donetsk region.

He also said Russia had hit two food export terminals at the Black Sea port of Pivdennyi Friday.

"Agricultural products destined for Asian and African countries were destroyed in them," he said.

This was "part of a deliberate Russian strategy to cause maximum damage to Ukraine and the countries that rely on Ukrainian agricultural goods", said Zelensky.

- Two children killed -

Overnight Russian missile attacks in the Dnipropetrovsk region hit housing blocks and sparked a fire in one multi-storey building.

In the regional capital Dnipro, rescuers trawled the damage searching for survivors and bodies throughout the day, as residents hauled their belongings out of destroyed apartments in rucksacks and carrier bags.

"Two children are among those killed. A 14-year-old girl and an eight-year-old boy," Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on social media.

"Children must not be killed in air strikes in modern Europe. We must protect them with a reliable air shield," Kuleba said.

Advertisement

On the morning of Saturday, April 20, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported an increase in the number of victims in Dnipro following a massive Russian attack on April 19.

The report states, "During the night, rescuers retrieved the body of a deceased man from under the rubble of a high-rise building. Emergency and rescue operations in Dnipro have been completed."

In total, the Russian attack resulted in the deaths of 3 individuals in the city, with 24 others sustaining injuries.

Ukraine's railway operator said train facilities were hit in the attack and that seven employees were among those wounded. A female member of staff was killed, they added.

Russian shelling on the southern Mykolaiv region and the eastern Sumy region killed two people, local officials announced.