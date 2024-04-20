Russian troops staged a massive missile attack on the Odesa region, targeting Odesa with ballistic missiles on Saturday, April 20, according to a report from the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine via Telegram.

At dawn, Russian troops directed Kh-59 guided air missiles from tactical aircraft over the Odesa region.

“Both targets were destroyed in the waters of the Black Sea,” the report said.

Later, Russians launched a ballistic missile attack on Odesa from the temporarily occupied Crimea, resulting in damage to an infrastructure facility.

“Information about the extent of damage and victims is being clarified,” reported the Defense Forces.

Early on April 20, Russian troops initiated a new combined shelling of Ukraine, utilizing drones and missiles.

In total, Russia launched three Iskander-M ballistic missiles, two S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the Belgorod region, and two X-59/X-69 guided air missiles from the Black Sea area over Ukrainian territory.

Ukraine's air defense successfully intercepted two Kh-59/Kh-69 missiles and three reconnaissance drones in the Kryvorizky district of Dnipropetrovsk region, as well as in the Mykolaiv and Odesa regions.

