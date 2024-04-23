Russian forces launched a drone attack on Odesa overnight April 22-23, injuring nine people, including four children, the head of the regional military administration Oleh Kiper stated.

Of the injured, four are children, two under one-year-old, while the other two are aged nine and twelve. They are currently in hospital in a moderate condition.

Odesa Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov stated that the attack damaged residential buildings, with at least 14 apartments destroyed.