Russian forces launched a drone attack on Odesa overnight April 22-23, injuring nine people, including four children, the head of the regional military administration Oleh Kiper stated.
Of the injured, four are children, two under one-year-old, while the other two are aged nine and twelve. They are currently in hospital in a moderate condition.
Odesa Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov stated that the attack damaged residential buildings, with at least 14 apartments destroyed.
Drones targeted Kyiv in a simultaneous attack. However, the city administration confirmed that all drones launched at the city were intercepted, causing no damage or injuries.
Mykola Oleshchuk, commander of the Ukrainian Air Forces, stated that Ukrainian forces destroyed 15 out of 16 drones launched by Russian troops over the Odesa, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, and Cherkasy regions.
Oleshchuk said that Russian forces targeted Ukraine with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles.
This recent attack follows a series of assaults on Odessa by Russian forces. On Saturday, April 20, several aerial attacks injured eight people, including two children.
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Comments (2)
Has the Russian propaganda network worked out which of these innocent Ukrainian children will be labelled as malicious nazis?
Vile, evil russian leadership. Terrorists all! The russian people failing to even try to overthrow their thug regime complicit. Global distain for the russian depot run nation builds. There will be retribution.
Allied leadership for the sake of all that is good, PLEASE, PLEASE, PLEASE finally protect Ukraine's innocents from the murderous russian thug regime. Why are our allied fighter planes not yet proctecting Ukraine's skies?
I think a large plaque should be mounted at the entrance to Ukraines' largest war victim cemeteries. It should:
1. Vilify in eternity, the russian instigators (by name) of all these needless civilian deaths.
2. LIST THE NAMES OF EVERY ALLIED LEADER that voted against implementing a no fly zone in Ukraine. Those that had the power, but intentionally decided not to protect Ukraine's innocent civilians.
3. Honour all those soldiers and emergency workers who have made the ultimate sacrifice to try to protect Ukraine's innocents
Terrorism.
How do we hold an entire nation to account? The only way is for the West to fight dirty like Russia does.
We must bomb Russia in secret and have Ukraine take the credit. We have to strike deep inside Russia with a surgical strike weapon. Something fired from Ukrainian airspace capable of landing on Putin's dinner table.