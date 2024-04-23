Russian forces launched a drone attack on Odesa overnight April 22-23, injuring nine people, including four children, the head of the regional military administration Oleh Kiper stated.

Of the injured, four are children, two under one-year-old, while the other two are aged nine and twelve. They are currently in hospital in a moderate condition.

Odesa Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov stated that the attack damaged residential buildings, with at least 14 apartments destroyed.

Drones targeted Kyiv in a simultaneous attack. However, the city administration confirmed that all drones launched at the city were intercepted, causing no damage or injuries.

Mykola Oleshchuk, commander of the Ukrainian Air Forces, stated that Ukrainian forces destroyed 15 out of 16 drones launched by Russian troops over the Odesa, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, and Cherkasy regions.

Advertisement

Oleshchuk said that Russian forces targeted Ukraine with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles.

This recent attack follows a series of assaults on Odessa by Russian forces. On Saturday, April 20, several aerial attacks injured eight people, including two children.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post
The Kyiv Post is Ukraine's English-language newspaper and proud winner of the 2014 Missouri Honor Medal for Distinguished Service in Journalism. The newspaper's first print edition came out on Oct. 18, 1995, and went online in 1997.
RELATED ARTICLES
Ukraine Suspends Consular Services for Men Living Abroad War in Ukraine
Ukraine Suspends Consular Services for Men Living Abroad
By Kyiv Post
1 hour ago
Russian Troops Claim to Grab Ground in Surprise Assault, Threaten Breakthrough in Battleground Avdiivka War in Ukraine
ANALYSIS: Russian Troops Claim to Grab Ground in Surprise Assault, Threaten Breakthrough in Battleground Avdiivka
By Stefan Korshak
2 hours ago
Now is the Time to Intensify the Battle for Democracy War in Ukraine
OPINION: Now is the Time to Intensify the Battle for Democracy
By Bohdan Nahaylo
3 hours ago
Sponsored content

Comments (2)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
   Show comments
Best Oldest Newest
John
John Guest 1 hour ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Has the Russian propaganda network worked out which of these innocent Ukrainian children will be labelled as malicious nazis?

Vile, evil russian leadership. Terrorists all! The russian people failing to even try to overthrow their thug regime complicit. Global distain for the russian depot run nation builds. There will be retribution.

Allied leadership for the sake of all that is good, PLEASE, PLEASE, PLEASE finally protect Ukraine's innocents from the murderous russian thug regime. Why are our allied fighter planes not yet proctecting Ukraine's skies?

I think a large plaque should be mounted at the entrance to Ukraines' largest war victim cemeteries. It should:

1. Vilify in eternity, the russian instigators (by name) of all these needless civilian deaths.
2. LIST THE NAMES OF EVERY ALLIED LEADER that voted against implementing a no fly zone in Ukraine. Those that had the power, but intentionally decided not to protect Ukraine's innocent civilians.
3. Honour all those soldiers and emergency workers who have made the ultimate sacrifice to try to protect Ukraine's innocents

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
David Steel
David Steel Guest 4 hours ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Terrorism.

How do we hold an entire nation to account? The only way is for the West to fight dirty like Russia does.

We must bomb Russia in secret and have Ukraine take the credit. We have to strike deep inside Russia with a surgical strike weapon. Something fired from Ukrainian airspace capable of landing on Putin's dinner table.

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
« Previous SBU Detains Suspected Traitor Helping Russians Bomb Kraken Special Forces Base
Next » Pentagon Preparing Package for Ukraine, Promising Armor, Artillery and Air Defenses ASAP