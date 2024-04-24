Sources within Ukrainian special services told Kyiv Post that early Wednesday, April 24, two fuel storage facilities in Yartsevo and Razdorovo, located in the Smolensk region of Russia, were hit by drones, allegedly operated by the SBU.

The attacks resulted in the destruction of 26,000 cubic meters of Russian fuel stored at these facilities.

The explosions triggered large-scale fires, prompting the evacuation of personnel from the sites.

"The SBU continues to effectively target the military infrastructure and logistics supporting the Russian army in Ukraine. These facilities are and will remain our legitimate targets," a source stated.

Locals in the Yartsevsky district reported hearing a series of explosions near the village of Razdorovo, 10 kilometers (6 miles) from the city of Smolensk, followed by a glow and smoke from the oil depot.

Governor Vasily Anokhin earlier stated that fires occurred at fuel and energy facilities in two districts.

“In all likelihood, an enemy attack caused the fires at civilian fuel and energy facilities in the Smolensky and Yartsevsky districts. The Ministry of Emergency Situations is on-site, managing the situation. I urge everyone to remain calm and avoid panic,” the governor wrote.

Videos posted by local residents showed a massive fire at the refinery. One commenter on the video remarked, “Morning doesn't start with coffee.”

According to Governor Anokhin, there were no casualties or injuries from the reported UAV attack.

“Rescue and law enforcement services are currently on site, dealing with the aftermath and investigating the incident,” Anokhin wrote on his Telegram.

Another oil depot in the Voronezh region could have been hit by the drone attack as well. Multiple videos on social media allegedly show a fire at an oil storage facility after a UAV attack. Kyiv Post has not yet confirmed the authenticity of the footage.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported that eight Ukrainian drones were destroyed across the country overnight: three over the Kursk region, two over the Belgorod region, two over the Voronezh region, and one over the Smolensk region.

The head of the Lipetsk region, Igor Artamonov, announced the introduction of a threat level due to a “drone crash” in an industrial zone in Lipetsk.

On the night of April 20, an oil depot owned by Lukoil burned in the Smolensk region, approximately 284 kilometers (176 miles) from the Ukrainian border.

For that attack, sources within Ukrainian special services informed Kyiv Post that Ukraine used kamikaze drones to strike at the energy infrastructure supplying facilities of the Russian military-industrial complex. The operation resulted in damage to electric substations and a fuel storage base within Russia.

The large-scale drone attack in eight Russian regions is a joint operation involving the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense (HUR), the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), and the Special Operations Forces (SSO).

The primary objective was to disrupt the energy infrastructure supporting Russian military industry facilities. Following the attacks, certain areas reportedly experienced disruptions in electricity and water supply.

Sources indicate that as a result of the special operation, at least three electrical substations and a fuel storage base were affected, resulting in fires. Specifically, targets included an oil refinery in the Smolensk region, as well as electric substations in Kaluga and Bryansk.

Ukraine needs to go all out to cripple Novorossiysk to cut Russian oil exports and income

Putin will know what he did to Ukraine and to his own people.

Poetin zal weten wat hij de Oekraïners èn zijn eigen volk heeft aangedaan.

Must be careless orc smokers.

