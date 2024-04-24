Sources within Ukrainian special services told Kyiv Post that early Wednesday, April 24, two fuel storage facilities in Yartsevo and Razdorovo, located in the Smolensk region of Russia, were hit by drones, allegedly operated by the SBU. The attacks resulted in the destruction of 26,000 cubic meters of Russian fuel stored at these facilities. The explosions triggered large-scale fires, prompting the evacuation of personnel from the sites. "The SBU continues to effectively target the military infrastructure and logistics supporting the Russian army in Ukraine. These facilities are and will remain our legitimate targets," a source stated. Locals in the Yartsevsky district reported hearing a series of explosions near the village of Razdorovo, 10 kilometers (6 miles) from the city of Smolensk, followed by a glow and smoke from the oil depot. Advertisement

Governor Vasily Anokhin earlier stated that fires occurred at fuel and energy facilities in two districts. “In all likelihood, an enemy attack caused the fires at civilian fuel and energy facilities in the Smolensky and Yartsevsky districts. The Ministry of Emergency Situations is on-site, managing the situation. I urge everyone to remain calm and avoid panic,” the governor wrote. Videos posted by local residents showed a massive fire at the refinery. One commenter on the video remarked, “Morning doesn't start with coffee.” Other Topics of Interest Russian Man Gets 5 Years Labour for Street Interview About Ukraine War RFE/RL journalists had approached him in July 2022 and asked him in a “vox pop” interview if he thought a detente between Russia and NATO countries was needed.

According to Governor Anokhin, there were no casualties or injuries from the reported UAV attack. “Rescue and law enforcement services are currently on site, dealing with the aftermath and investigating the incident,” Anokhin wrote on his Telegram. Another oil depot in the Voronezh region could have been hit by the drone attack as well. Multiple videos on social media allegedly show a fire at an oil storage facility after a UAV attack. Kyiv Post has not yet confirmed the authenticity of the footage. Advertisement