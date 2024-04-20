Sources within Ukrainian special services informed Kyiv Post that Ukraine utilized kamikaze drones to strike at the energy infrastructure supplying facilities of the Russian military-industrial complex. The operation resulted in damage to electric substations and a fuel storage base within Russia.
Earlier, Russia's Ministry of Defense reported kamikaze drone attacks on several fuel and energy complex facilities across the country.
The large-scale drone attack in eight Russian regions is a joint operation involving the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense (HUR), the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), and the Special Operations Forces (SSO).
The primary objective was to disrupt the energy infrastructure supporting Russian military industry facilities. Following the attacks, certain areas reportedly experienced disruptions in electricity and water supply.
Sources indicate that as a result of the special operation, at least three electrical substations and a fuel storage base were affected, resulting in fires. Specifically, targets included an oil refinery in the Smolensk region, as well as electric substations in Kaluga and Bryansk.
Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov of the Belgorod region confirmed a fire at an energy infrastructure facility, while reports from Russian Telegram channels indicated a substation in Vygonychy, Bryansk region, caught fire.
In the Kaluga region, Governor Vladyslav Shapsha reported damage to energy infrastructure in the Maloyaroslavets district due to a drone explosion near an electric substation.
HUR Sources Warn of Potential Anti-Ukrainian Provocations by Pro-Russian Romanian Party AUR
In the Smolensk region, Governor Vasiliy Anokhin reported an attack on a fuel and energy complex facility in the Kardymovsky district, with local Telegram channels sharing videos and photos showing the aftermath of the attack.
According to witnesses, drones targeted the “Kardymovo” oil depot, causing a fire, and another fuel and energy facility - Neftika. The “Kardymovo” oil depot, owned by LLC “Lukoil-Tsentrnefteprodukt,” is situated approximately 284 km away from the Ukrainian border.
Explosions and activity from Russian air defense were reported in the Moscow region, as well as the Belgorod, Kursk, Tula, and Ryazan regions.
“SBU drones once again demonstrated their effectiveness by successfully targeting infrastructure critical to the operation of military facilities in Russia,” a source told Kyiv Post.
Russian officials reported that 50 drones targeted eight regions of Russia on the evening of April 19 and early hours of April 20, resulting in damage to several energy infrastructure facilities, fires, and casualties in one settlement.
In summary, Russian air defense units reportedly intercepted and destroyed 50 drones overnight, distributed as follows:
- 26 over the Belgorod region
- 10 over the Bryansk region
- 8 over the Kursk region
- 2 over the Tula region
- 1 each over the Smolensk, Ryazan, Kaluga, and Moscow regions.
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Comments (3)
This is my testimony on how I finally joined the new world order, Illuminati after I have been trying to join for over 2 years now but scammers took money from me several times. I have been searching to join the Illuminati for so long, but scammers keep taking my money until early this year when I meet with Lord Felix Morgan online I contacted him and I explained everything to him and he recommended the registration used and I paid for the big member to ge
@Emily, Very happy for you, but what's this to do with Ukraine?
There are at least four large power substations surrounding Moscow. There are a lot of people living (existing) in Mockba.
It might be a good idea for them to sit in the dark and think about the consequences of their actions.
Ukraine should be looking to do to Novorossiysk what Russia is doing to Odesa
@Maria Kackerova, Agree 100%
@Imokru2,
I am not defending the Russian people but remember that those who protested against the "special military procedure or operation " were detained for no matter how much time ... Another petrostroika or restructuring might sweep the existing regime and replace it by another democratic fairer and better regime hopefully ...
@Wael وائل, Don't hold your breath
@Maria Kackerova,
Absolutely. Happy hunting Ukraine.
Russians must feel the pain the tyrant leadership they support sows.