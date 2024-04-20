Sources within Ukrainian special services informed Kyiv Post that Ukraine utilized kamikaze drones to strike at the energy infrastructure supplying facilities of the Russian military-industrial complex. The operation resulted in damage to electric substations and a fuel storage base within Russia. Earlier, Russia's Ministry of Defense reported kamikaze drone attacks on several fuel and energy complex facilities across the country.

The large-scale drone attack in eight Russian regions is a joint operation involving the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense (HUR), the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), and the Special Operations Forces (SSO). The primary objective was to disrupt the energy infrastructure supporting Russian military industry facilities. Following the attacks, certain areas reportedly experienced disruptions in electricity and water supply. Advertisement Sources indicate that as a result of the special operation, at least three electrical substations and a fuel storage base were affected, resulting in fires. Specifically, targets included an oil refinery in the Smolensk region, as well as electric substations in Kaluga and Bryansk. Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov of the Belgorod region confirmed a fire at an energy infrastructure facility, while reports from Russian Telegram channels indicated a substation in Vygonychy, Bryansk region, caught fire.

In the Kaluga region, Governor Vladyslav Shapsha reported damage to energy infrastructure in the Maloyaroslavets district due to a drone explosion near an electric substation. In the Smolensk region, Governor Vasiliy Anokhin reported an attack on a fuel and energy complex facility in the Kardymovsky district, with local Telegram channels sharing videos and photos showing the aftermath of the attack.