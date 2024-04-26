Ukraine’s Military Intelligence (HUR) claimed responsibility for destroying a Russian Ka-32 multi-purpose helicopter at Moscow’s Ostafyevo Airport early morning on Friday, April 26, according to the agency’s Telegram site.

“The destroyed unit of aviation equipment was used by the aggressor state to serve the interests of the Moscow aviation center, particularly in supporting the operations of the Russian army of occupation,” wrote the HUR on its Telegram channel.

The HUR has not provided details about the operations conducted near Moscow. The airport serves both Russia’s Ministry of Defense and the Gazprom petroleum and natural gas energy company.

The Ka-32 (NATO : Helix-C) is a Russian medium transport helicopter based on the Ka-27PS search and rescue helicopter, which was built to operate from the deck of ships and sea platforms.