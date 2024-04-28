A Ukrainian official said Russia is planning to introduce drone operations as part of its school curriculum for the occupied territories starting Sept. 1, where it would aim to provide every school with drones and soldiers to teach children how to fly drones.

Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration, made the announcement on Telegram and called the Kremlin’s alleged plans a “brazen violation of international law and humanitarian principles.”

“From September 1, 2024, schools in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine will introduce a new subject – a course on controlling unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV). Officially, they may call it ‘training,’ but in reality they are preparing young people to kill.

In February, Ukraine’s National Resistance Center (NRC) also reported the Kremlin’s plan to introduce drone training to schools in occupied territories.

According to the NRC, the courses “will be devoted to the study of technologies, design features and assembly of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for military purposes” and also “campaign among schoolchildren regarding further studies in technical specialties and work at military factories.”

“The Kremlin regime promises to equip every school with training UAVs and Russian military personnel who will work with children,” said Fedorov.

Training children on how to operate drones for military purposes, potentially engaging them in fighting against their native state, constitutes a war crime.