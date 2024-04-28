A Ukrainian official said Russia is planning to introduce drone operations as part of its school curriculum for the occupied territories starting Sept. 1, where it would aim to provide every school with drones and soldiers to teach children how to fly drones. 

Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration, made the announcement on Telegram and called the Kremlin’s alleged plans a “brazen violation of international law and humanitarian principles.”

“From September 1, 2024, schools in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine will introduce a new subject – a course on controlling unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV). Officially, they may call it ‘training,’ but in reality they are preparing young people to kill.

In February, Ukraine’s National Resistance Center (NRC) also reported the Kremlin’s plan to introduce drone training to schools in occupied territories.

Advertisement

According to the NRC, the courses “will be devoted to the study of technologies, design features and assembly of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for military purposes” and also “campaign among schoolchildren regarding further studies in technical specialties and work at military factories.”

“The Kremlin regime promises to equip every school with training UAVs and Russian military personnel who will work with children,” said Fedorov. 

Training children on how to operate drones for military purposes, potentially engaging them in fighting against their native state, constitutes a war crime

Russian Band Arrested Mid-Concert Over 'Nazi Symbols'
Other Topics of Interest

Russian Band Arrested Mid-Concert Over 'Nazi Symbols'

Band leader Maria Rounova told state news agency TASS the motifs in question are "old Slavic symbols" after the Russian police raid, which had spectators lying down on the floor.
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post
The Kyiv Post is Ukraine's English-language newspaper and proud winner of the 2014 Missouri Honor Medal for Distinguished Service in Journalism. The newspaper's first print edition came out on Oct. 18, 1995, and went online in 1997.
RELATED ARTICLES
Supporting and Building Ukrainian Science EXCLUSIVE
OPINION: Supporting and Building Ukrainian Science
By Charles Cockell
1 hour ago
The Old Story of an Illegal Church Building War in Ukraine
OPINION: The Old Story of an Illegal Church Building
By Andriy Kurkov
1 hour ago
Overnight Russian Drone Strike Damaged Heating Infrastructure in Mykolaiv Ukraine
Overnight Russian Drone Strike Damaged Heating Infrastructure in Mykolaiv
By Kyiv Post
5 hours ago
Sponsored content

Comments ( 1)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
   Show comments
Best Oldest Newest
TURN THE DRONES ON THE RUSSIAN WAR CRIMINAL TERRORISTS
TURN THE DRONES ON THE RUSSIAN WAR CRIMINAL TERRORISTS Guest 1 hour ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Like the Clone Wars, turn the drones on the Russian war criminal terrorists.

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
« Previous Overnight Russian Drone Strike Damaged Heating Infrastructure in Mykolaiv
Next » Russia Stepping Up Diversionary Subversion in Ukraine’s Western Neighbor - Moldova